I recently was helping a user over on Reddit that wanted to learn how to better search on the Address Feild to understand that he often uses the changing of search engines while keeping the search query.

This can't be done currently in the Address Field and yes a person can just leave the search box open on the Address Bar and use that, but I think I have an idea on how to do it in the Address Field.

Now take a delimeiter like a pipe ( | ) and add it to a search querry. Enter a nickname for a search, lets say "g" for Google and add a space and a pipe and a space and the search query like "the first commercially released semi-automatic pistol" it would look like

g | the first commercially released semi-automatic pistol

then the address field would be the web address of the search on Google. However the pipe would be a signal to "keep this search in memory. Then you in that tab or another tab you would recall the search with a keystroke, say ALT + and with another keystroke you could toggle through the browser's search engine nicks, like bing, Ecosia, Startpage, or whatever. The Keystroke could be ALT + .

In this way you could repeat searches, possibly even several searches back, to do multiple searches without repeatedly entering in the search or using the Search Box.