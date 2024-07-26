I wanna finally talk about this because this is ridiculous and I can't find anything this severe.

For context, I have a Ryzen 5 3600, 32 GBs of RAM, and an M.2 NVME SSD

The widely considered solution is usually to clear your downloads panel, but that doesn't work. I tried clearing my search history as well to no use.

I suspect its because I have 850 tabs open across several different workspaces, as private windows launch within 5 seconds, but I really want this fixed if that's the case because the workspaces feature really push you into replacing bookmarks for a lot of things. I tried removing the "Window / Session" button on the sidebar in case that would help but it it didn't.

I have a "shows i wanna watch" workspace, a game dev workspace when I do game dev stuff, a music producing workspace, a useful stuff workspace, etc.

Workspaces are like bookmarks you can quickly access, and while I like bookmarks and use them a bunch, a lot of these things I really wouldn't like having as bookmarks.

Vivaldi needs to use something more efficient to load tabs in, and perhaps just not load them in at all until you've switched to their appropriate workspace.