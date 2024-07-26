Vivaldi takes 43 seconds to start up on a gaming PC
-
FlooferLand
I wanna finally talk about this because this is ridiculous and I can't find anything this severe.
For context, I have a Ryzen 5 3600, 32 GBs of RAM, and an M.2 NVME SSD
The widely considered solution is usually to clear your downloads panel, but that doesn't work. I tried clearing my search history as well to no use.
I suspect its because I have 850 tabs open across several different workspaces, as private windows launch within 5 seconds, but I really want this fixed if that's the case because the workspaces feature really push you into replacing bookmarks for a lot of things. I tried removing the "Window / Session" button on the sidebar in case that would help but it it didn't.
I have a "shows i wanna watch" workspace, a game dev workspace when I do game dev stuff, a music producing workspace, a useful stuff workspace, etc.
Workspaces are like bookmarks you can quickly access, and while I like bookmarks and use them a bunch, a lot of these things I really wouldn't like having as bookmarks.
Vivaldi needs to use something more efficient to load tabs in, and perhaps just not load them in at all until you've switched to their appropriate workspace.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@FlooferLand 850 tabs can take much time, and some web pages load very slow in background, pinned tabs load immediately, others delayed.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Many tabs always delay startup. I found it myself with :-
Just save all tabs as session, and restart with setting that opens 0 tabs and then compare.
My computer is weak. It takes 22 seconds with new install and max 44 seconds with 20 tabs
Besides, workspaces is a new feature. It cant be that optimised for memory and speed and efficiency.
Solution: save tabs as session, startup with start/home page and load session after startup.
-
mib2berlin
@FlooferLand
Hi, I can open a 500 tab session with 20 workspaces in a few seconds on a Ryzen 7 system, specs in my signature.
Check if you have enabled Lazy Load in Settings > General and > Panels
You can also stop loading pinned tabs at start.
I forgot to set it with 800 tabs once and the start take several minutes because the systems start swapping to the hard disk with my limited 16 GB ram.