@Zalex108 So I began looking around and happen to see a Snapshots folder. As I suspected when I opened it there was a Sessions Folder in there. It was from the previous version of the software from a few days ago so I decided to try and copy it over to the new Default folder. It worked. Now let me qualify that. All the workspaces were restored. They did have the tabs as well. The only issue is that the names of the workspaces only displayed as "Restored Workspace". So I have to go into each workspace and figure out what the topic was and rename the folder. I have 36 workspaces and it might take a while to do that. I started using Vivaldi in March/April. Since that time I have lost my workspaces three times. This never happened when I used Chrome and Workoma. I'm pretty sure I'm going to migrate back to that model as I don't want to experience this again. If Vivaldi puts the sessions up in the cloud as in the user's onedrive or icloud etc., that would lead to less of a burden in these situations. But unless I get lazy and stay I'm pretty sure I'm going back to Chrome and Workoma. This has just been to painful and time consuming to experience, so often and I'm just to busy for all this especially as a tech person. I can't imagine how a regular user would react to all this.