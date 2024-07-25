"Update error" "XML update file with no applicable updates"
I'm unable to update my current version of Vivaldi to the last version which is compatible with my OS, which is Windows 7. A similar problem was identified in a previous post (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96156/uppdateringsfel-update-error ), but a resolution of the problem was not identified.
I am running a standalone installation of Vivaldi 3.8.2259.42. Today, I decided to update, and the "Check for updates" action returned this error dialog.
The text in the dialog says this:
Update error! An error occurred while downloading update files. Please check your internet connection and try again later.
If the error persists, please report it and include the following details: XML update file with no applicable updates
The previous discussion of the error stopped when it was established that the OP was running Windows 7. Hadden89 advised the OP that "you are on windows 7. Chromium/vivaldi stopped to support that since a while (so you can't install vivaldi 6+ or newer version on it)," and added that "the XML error is always due an unsupported OS."
Although it's true that Vivaldi can't be updated to version "6+ or later" on Windows 7, it should be possible to update it to the final version compatible with that OS, which is 5.6.2867.46. I have successfully installed that version on another partition also running Windows 7. Accordingly, I'd like to know how I can update my current installation to that version.
@VividJ Windows 7 is no longer supported, you can't update to the latest version, which is what the updater looks for.
Read:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
The last known version to work on Win7 is
5.6.2867.62
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
Just install over the existing version.
Also note that unsupported means if you get any kind of issue or error, there will be no fix and people with later versions can't really help you.
@Pathduck
Thanks for getting back to me, and finding that installer. If you'd please answer the following questions, I think I'll be all set.
If I download the installer you identified, does it allow installation in non-standard locations? I don't have my current old version installed on the same partition where Windows is installed.
Second, if I "install over the existing version," will I lose or change any of my existing user data?
Third, since I already have an installation of the final Windows 7 version installed on yet another partition, could I just delete the User Data folders for that installation, and move those folders from my current installation over to that location without disrupting anything? Remember that I installed my current version with the "standalone" option, and have it installed in a non-standard location as well.
@VividJ said in "Update error" "XML update file with no applicable updates":
If you'd please answer the following questions, I think I'll be all set.
I always find it better to just test things myself, instead of waiting for someone else to do the wildly guessing work
But I'll try.
If I download the installer you identified, does it allow installation in non-standard locations?
Depends on the install type.
Per User goes in AppData
All Users goes in Program Files.
Standalone goes anywhere.
Second, if I "install over the existing version," will I lose or change any of my existing user data?
No, an installer just overwrites application binaries in the Application folder.
The the installer will detect an existing install of the type already there.
User data lives in the User Data folder and won't be touched by the installer.
move those folders from my current installation over to that location without disrupting anything?
No, copying folders between computers (which is essentially what you're doing here) is not supported and it will lose your encrypted data (passwords, cookies, extension data), and possibly cause other issues down the line. You're free to try, but don't come crying when it breaks your stuff.
Standalone installs are not portable installs.
@Pathduck
Thanks. It doesn't sound like you're "wildly guessing" here, which is what I would have been doing, and that's why I thought I should "ask first."
The only remaining followup I have concerns your final answer. To clarify, I have both a standalone installation of the old version, and a regular installation of the last compatible version, located in folders on the disk partition where Windows is installed. My question was whether replacing the files in the User Data folder for the newer installation with the files from the User Data folder for the Standalone installation would cause any problems. Based on what you've said, I don't expect it will, but what's logical isn't necessarily what always happens.
@VividJ said in "Update error" "XML update file with no applicable updates":
My question was whether replacing the files in the User Data folder for the newer installation with the files from the User Data folder for the Standalone installation would cause any problems. Based on what you've said, I don't expect it will, but what's logical isn't necessarily what always happens.
You said in your initial post:
" have successfully installed that version on another partition also running Windows 7."
This indicated to me it's another OS install, dual booted? If so it's in essence "another system" and copying profiles between systems will lose your encrypted data like passwords etc - it's a different OS, a different user and different encryption keys.
If it's the same system then moving the whole User Data folder might work. Do NOT however just overwrite - move/delete the original folder and replace it with the new one.
If you have a backup of your passwords or don't mind losing them then try it. Generally when doing anything like copying/moving/overwriting files, always make backups of the files you overwrite. And of course, you should always make backups of any important data in any case.
@Pathduck
Your inference was correct. I can indeed dual boot, and have Vivaldi installed in User mode in the other partition I mentioned.
I'll definitely save the current "User Data" folder in its entirety, and replace it with the entire folder from the other standalone installation, so I could go back if necessary. I don't use Vivaldi to save any passwords, so that won't be a problem.
Thanks very much for your help.