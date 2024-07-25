I'm unable to update my current version of Vivaldi to the last version which is compatible with my OS, which is Windows 7. A similar problem was identified in a previous post (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96156/uppdateringsfel-update-error ), but a resolution of the problem was not identified.

I am running a standalone installation of Vivaldi 3.8.2259.42. Today, I decided to update, and the "Check for updates" action returned this error dialog.

The text in the dialog says this:

Update error! An error occurred while downloading update files. Please check your internet connection and try again later.

If the error persists, please report it and include the following details: XML update file with no applicable updates

The previous discussion of the error stopped when it was established that the OP was running Windows 7. Hadden89 advised the OP that "you are on windows 7. Chromium/vivaldi stopped to support that since a while (so you can't install vivaldi 6+ or newer version on it)," and added that "the XML error is always due an unsupported OS."

Although it's true that Vivaldi can't be updated to version "6+ or later" on Windows 7, it should be possible to update it to the final version compatible with that OS, which is 5.6.2867.46. I have successfully installed that version on another partition also running Windows 7. Accordingly, I'd like to know how I can update my current installation to that version.