Uppdateringsfel / Update Error
-
//modedit: title
-
@kahl I do not know this language. Please translate the image.
And which Vivaldi and Windows version is this?
-
-
@Hadden89 said in Uppdateringsrel:
XML error is due an unsupported OS.
Yes, i though user had outdated Windows 7 or 8.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please, use English here.
Apart of the above,
Read below
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81166/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@kahl We do not yet have a local forum for Swedish users, so please switch to English UI to generate an error dialog in English, or provide a translation by using the Translate Panel.
An error occurred while downloading update files. Please check your internet connection and search again later.
If the error persists, please report it together with the following information:
XML update file with no applicable updates
Close
-
Manual translation:
Update error!
An error occurred while downloading update files. Please check your Internet connection and try again later.
If the error persists, please report it along with the following information:
XML update file with no applicatble updates.
[Close]