Hello.

Somehow, I accidentally set Vivaldi to always automatically translate German. How do I turn this off? Will the reset to defaults button do it? I have nothing else set for any other language than the general "always offer to translate."

Vivaldi's translation features are extremely helpful, but there is helpful, and then there is overly helpful. "Always automatically" can be overly helpful at times. I participate in some German technical support forums where English is mostly OK, but I would like to offer a parallel translations into German rather than arrogantly assume that everyone must accept English. Now with "always translate" set, my translations are immediately re-translated back into English.