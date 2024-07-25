Automatic Translation Settings
Hello.
Somehow, I accidentally set Vivaldi to always automatically translate German. How do I turn this off? Will the reset to defaults button do it? I have nothing else set for any other language than the general "always offer to translate."
Vivaldi's translation features are extremely helpful, but there is helpful, and then there is overly helpful. "Always automatically" can be overly helpful at times. I participate in some German technical support forums where English is mostly OK, but I would like to offer a parallel translations into German rather than arrogantly assume that everyone must accept English. Now with "always translate" set, my translations are immediately re-translated back into English.
@d_canard Click the Translate icon, Revert to X, then uncheck Always Translate... Easy right?
OR - Reset Translation Settings to Default.
OR
chrome://settings/languages- delete the automatically translated language - yes, it says Google Translate, ignore that
Thank you.
Since I had nothing else set, I used the shotgun approach, the Reset Translation Settings to Default button.
I verified that the German setting was gone with
chrome://settings/languages
All good now.
Thanks again.