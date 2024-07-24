I am seeing broken images inside the emails where these images should not be broken.

I found an older forum issue but I am not able to locate the needed setting to show images...

I happen to open the Yoast email again and noticed a sentence with a button mentioning load external images/content and clicked it and now suddenly the various images are seen in the emails again.

Weird stuff. I expect to be able to see the in mail images as a default. Not telling my client that all the images she is sending are broken. Suddenly noticing in one email the one sentence about loading external content/images.