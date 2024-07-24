@kanishknishar If another program has assigned a global hotkey or you've assigned it yourself (like with a desktop shortcut), turns out this is really difficult to figure out, as Windows has no way to list global hotkeys.

I did some searching, found lots of articles on SuperUser among others but no good answers.

https://www.google.com/search?q=windows+find+what+program+hotkey

I did find some tools:

HotKeysList: https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/hot_keys_list.html

Lists all assigned hotkeys, unfortunately does not list what programs they are assigned to.

A VB Script: https://www.elevenforum.com/t/list-all-assigned-shortcut-keys-for-shortcuts-in-windows-11.4839/

Shortcuts Map: https://www.zealsoftstudio.com/shortcuts/

These last two seems to only list hotkeys assigned to shortcuts, not program-assigned global ones.

Found another program called "Hotkey Explorer" - Do NOT run this, terrible program.