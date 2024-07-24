Is Vivaldi mail right for my use case?
-
I have been using hotmail for a very long time. I also have multiple email accounts for different domains synced to my hotmail/outlook.com account.
Tuesday of last week syncing suddenly stopped for all my external email accounts. The syncing settings have been removed from hotmail a bunch of years ago but syncing continued to work until now it does not work any longer.
Since I a while ago came across Vivaldi and very much liked what I saw I noticed it also has a very good mail feature which I began to test out. I have though over the last week found out that Vivaldi does not use folders. I had to add folders through Round Cube through the web host where the email accounts are. Folders were transferred over to Vivaldi but I had issues with it as I was not able to drag a folder out from the inbox to another location and in general was not able to drag mail from the inbox to another folder. I also made an issue for that. There are also other issues.
I found out about https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ and wondered if I could use that instead of the Vivaldi mail so that I would be able to check my various email accounts from any computer, but from my initial impression webmail seems to only be for one email account and not multiple.
Am I in the right place?
Can I in some way check Vivaldi mail from different computers? Or is it only through Vivaldi browser on my own computer that I can check it?
I would like to configure Vivaldi to work with folders and use filters to add specific emails to folders that I want to use. As in automatically sort my emails to different folders.
The more and more I look into Vivaldi the more uncertain I become that this is the right email system to use for my needs.
EDIT:
I am now looking through this list of alternatives: https://rigorousthemes.com/blog/best-protonmail-alternatives/
I do not mind paying a low fee for a good email provider.
-
@paaljoachim Vivaldi Mail (the client integrated in the browser) and Vivaldi webmail (the service https://webmail.vivaldi.net tied to the community profile you use for posting here) are completely independent of each other. The webmail service is a functional but very simple mail account with the address [email protected]. To gain access to it you first need to earn reputation in the community. If you keep posting on this forum you'll just get it sooner or later it as a little perk to participating in the community.
Vivaldi Mail integrated in the browser can be used to access any IMAP or POP3 account you may have, including Hotmail. It doesn't require reputation with the community, you can just try it out.
I believe that your sync issues with Hotmail may come from a change that Microsoft made to "convince" people to use Outlook. From what I read (but didn't check), you may have to use oAuth to authenticate with your Hotmail address in the mail client you use. Vivaldi Mail does support oAuth as well, so you should be able to use it with your Hotmail account right away.
Vivaldi Mail does support IMAP folders, but it's not great for a folder based workflow. Since folders are a terrible way to organize emails (see my signature) which really doesn't matter if that's what you are used to and prefer to do. Vivaldi Mail is in active development with slow but steady improvements, and there are quite a few feature requests including ones to improve folder management support.
Try it and ask if you run into trouble.
-
Thank you for your reply!
For me it does not need to be folders. It can be called labels/etc etc etc.
As long as I am able to create a customized -blank- (label/folder etc)
Which means something like this:
One of my external email addresses
Inbox
Label/folder 1.
Label/folder 2.
Etc
So that I can move a message from the inbox to a call it -fill in your favorite destination method here- then that would be helpful. I would be able to clear up the inbox for each of the lets say 10 external email accounts that I have. Sorting each of the 10 mail inboxes to specific destination areas. Again it does not need to be folders it just needs to act like one...:)
O and I should be able to create filters to automatically sort specific incoming emails to their own unique destination area.
I work as a web designer using WordPress so email is my main communication method.
-
@paaljoachim Vivaldi Mail supports labels, and you can use filters to assign actions to emails that match the filter criteria. Actions currently include add/remove labels, mark messages as read or spam and archive messages. More actions have been requested, specifically to move emails to certain IMAP folders (not many votes though).
What's currently missing is showing/hiding emails based on labels, which would support your preferred workflow.
-
Thank you for the feedback @WildEnte
O well. I am hoping that labels/folders could be created for each email account then filtering sorting messages to the various folders/labels. Perhaps down the road sometime...
-
@paaljoachim you can apply labels by filtering for specific accounts, just try it out.
-
yojimbo274064400
Whilst the current label functionality is usable some forethought is required because label management beyond creation is non-existent between client and server. For example:
Step Email client IMAP server 1 Assign new test label to message Adds $labelvivtest to list of labels and assigns to message 2 Delete test label List of labels remains unchanged and assignment removed from all messages 3 Assign new Test label to message Addition of $labelvivTest to list of labels fails because they are case insensitive and existing label $labelvivtest is matched and assigned to message instead
-
@yojimbo274064400 yep. Worst is that it affected some time ago default labels, at least when using different vivaldi instances on both windows and linux. As such I've some weird annoying duplicates:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97799/bug-vivaldi-s-email-client-enumerates-labels-created-by-other-clients/9
I simpy gave up on fixing it and mostly ignore the problem an try to not be annoyed by it.
-
@Durtro @yojimbo274064400 this is a very complicated way to say "labels are not case sensitive. If you want to name a label 'CamelCase', make sure not to name it 'camelcase' the first time, because it cant be fixed later."
-
@WildEnte it is more a way of saying why can't labels be deleted server wise?
In my case specifically I didn't created them since they were vivaldi own default labels so it was a problem created by vivaldi itself, unless someone says that I'm supposed to use one e-mail account only on one vivaldi instance and maybe that I'm not supposed to use vivaldi snapshots at all since they can mess my e-mail account labels forever.
It should be noted that I don't know if the problem originated on snapshot or stable vivaldi or whatever... I only know that the problem was created by using only vivaldi default labels to do what they are supposed to do, to label e-mails.
P.S. At most I'm guilty of hijacking the thread since there are other threads with the problem and this thread itself is not about that specific problem.
-
@Durtro I didn't want to say that there's no issue here. There is, and it should be fixed.
-
edwardp Ambassador
I posted here, a link to the current Outlook (.com) IMAP and SMTP settings. I was not able to locate similar settings for Hotmail or Live accounts, so I do not know if the same settings also apply.
There was a change made some months back, where the regular account password no longer worked for Outlook accounts, at least when using a third-party client. OAuth then became required, when accessing the accounts using Vivaldi Mail.
-
yojimbo274064400
@WildEnte said in Is Vivaldi mail right for my use case?:
@Durtro @yojimbo274064400 this is a very complicated way to say "labels are not case sensitive. If you want to name a label 'CamelCase', make sure not to name it 'camelcase' the first time, because it cant be fixed later."
Fair point; it was detailed to illustrate the irreversibly of that issue.
I do believe that with time Vivaldi will resolve this issue without having to rely on the server clearing deleted / unused labels ; likely in the same way that well established labels are currently handled by mapping user definable text to reference label, i.e. Important on client maps to label1 on IMAP server.
Hopefully being aware of such issues will allow @paaljoachim to make the best use of Vivaldi as it is today.
-
paaljoachim
Thank you for the feedback everyone. I need some time going through this.
As I am gradually learning how to use Vivaldi + mail.
Thank you again!
-
Another thing.
I assume that Vivaldi mail can only be checked on the computer that that I created it on. There is no way to add it to a mobile phone because Vivaldi mail is the browser on the computer that it was originally created on. Is this correct?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim If you use an e-mail mobile app (I use FairEmail on Android.), you can add your Vivaldi (.net) e-mail account to it.
Use the same server settings used in the Vivaldi Mail client on desktop. If you are using OAuth to access your mail (via IMAP) on desktop, you should be able to use OAuth as well, on mobile.
-
@paaljoachim There are mail servers you create an account on and there are mail clients—apps which are dedicated to managing your accounts. As long as you don’t comprehend the difference you shouldn’t rush into organizing your email.
It’s a bad idea to divert/move mail from one server to another, unless you are switching one of your chosen servers out with a replacement. Each email account should serve a different purpose, your client combines them for easy viewing/management.
Which client you use doesn’t matter. In case you run a Vivaldi desktop browser on the device, this could be the inbuilt client. In case of a mobile device the FairEmail client is great. But clients are interchangeable and you can use different ones as you see fit.
-
Thank you.
Shockhosting is my web host as well as where the mail server resides.
This makes the Vivaldi mail ( So that is the .net???) the mail client.
That makes the Vivaldi browser with the Vivaldi mail I use here on my Macbook Pro the client.
What Edward speaks about as I understand it is that I can use FairEmail on Android as another mail client. If I use multiple clients they should all be be updated with the inbox and sent emails when one of them is in use. Is that correct? So that it really does not matter which client I use to check my email. Currently on my Android phone I go to outlook.com to check my hotmail. So to check my email I would have to use FairEmail and not Vivaldi to check my emails on my Phone. Basically just add the IMAP accounts to the new client similar to how I have added the IMAP accounts to Vivaldi.
I really would have liked to in a sense login to my Vivaldi mail on multiple Vivaldi browser to gain access to it, but that is not something Vivaldi does but the online version which seems a lot more limited and looks really like themed Round Cube.
-
@paaljoachim You are still confusing Vivaldi webmail (the server your Vivaldi account has email access to) with the Vivaldi mail client in the browser.
So far you talked about three accounts: Vivaldi webmail (this is an account, not a client), hotmail (account, not client), and the mail server on shockihosting (no idea about it, but that’s a server, not a client).
Connect all three of these accounts with your Vivaldi browser as client (not with
webmail.vivaldi.net, that’s one of your servers, not a client).
After reading this the following quote should no longer make any sense to you:
I really would have liked to in a sense login to my Vivaldi mail on multiple Vivaldi browser to gain access to it, but that is not something Vivaldi does but the online version which seems a lot more limited and looks really like themed Round Cube.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim said in Is Vivaldi mail right for my use case?:
Thank you.
Shockihosting is my web host as well as where the mail server resides.
This makes the Vivaldi mail ( So that is the .net???) the mail client.
No. The Vivaldi Mail client in the browser, is separate from Vivaldi Webmail.
That makes the Vivaldi browser with the Vivaldi mail I use here on my Macbook Pro the client.
Yes, Vivaldi Mail is a mail client.
What Edward speaks about as I understand it is that I can use FairEmail on Android as another mail client. If I use multiple clients they should all be be updated with the inbox and sent emails when one of them is in use. Is that correct? So that it really does not matter which client I use to check my email. Currently on my Android phone I go to outlook.com to check my hotmail. So to check my email I would have to use FairEmail and not Vivaldi to check my emails on my Phone. Basically just add the IMAP accounts to the new client similar to how I have added the IMAP accounts to Vivaldi.
Correct. You can access the same accounts you use with the Vivaldi Mail client, on your phone with FairEmail, or another reputable e-mail app.
I really would have liked to in a sense login to my Vivaldi mail on multiple Vivaldi browser to gain access to it, but that is not something Vivaldi does but the online version which seems a lot more limited and looks really like themed Round Cube.
Once your Vivaldi Reputation level is high enough that it unlocks access to Vivaldi Webmail, you can then use the Vivaldi Mail client and a mobile e-mail app to access that as well. Once logged in, go to this page. If you see a Webmail link on the right side of the page when scrolling, you have access.