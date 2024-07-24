I have been using hotmail for a very long time. I also have multiple email accounts for different domains synced to my hotmail/outlook.com account.

Tuesday of last week syncing suddenly stopped for all my external email accounts. The syncing settings have been removed from hotmail a bunch of years ago but syncing continued to work until now it does not work any longer.

Since I a while ago came across Vivaldi and very much liked what I saw I noticed it also has a very good mail feature which I began to test out. I have though over the last week found out that Vivaldi does not use folders. I had to add folders through Round Cube through the web host where the email accounts are. Folders were transferred over to Vivaldi but I had issues with it as I was not able to drag a folder out from the inbox to another location and in general was not able to drag mail from the inbox to another folder. I also made an issue for that. There are also other issues.

I found out about https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ and wondered if I could use that instead of the Vivaldi mail so that I would be able to check my various email accounts from any computer, but from my initial impression webmail seems to only be for one email account and not multiple.

Am I in the right place?

Can I in some way check Vivaldi mail from different computers? Or is it only through Vivaldi browser on my own computer that I can check it?

I would like to configure Vivaldi to work with folders and use filters to add specific emails to folders that I want to use. As in automatically sort my emails to different folders.

The more and more I look into Vivaldi the more uncertain I become that this is the right email system to use for my needs.

EDIT:

I am now looking through this list of alternatives: https://rigorousthemes.com/blog/best-protonmail-alternatives/

I do not mind paying a low fee for a good email provider.