Add mail filter action "move to IMAP Folder"
-
Filter functions on Linux are not complete.
-
@holpemen welcome to the forum!
Can you give some more details please, ideally in a way that allows us to reproduce the issue you see?
In case english is not your preferred language, you can use the Vivaldi Translate panel, or https://deepl.com to explain it in your preferred language and then post the translation here.
-
@wildente said in Filters does'nt works well.:
Okay. Thanks for the prompt response. - I would like you to include the option to send the received messages to a specific folder.!
-
@holpemen ah. that clarifies your request. True, filters can apply labels or mark messages read, but they can't move messages automatically.
Apart from my everlasting quest against folders (which are evil) I suggest you rename your thread title (by editing your first post) to "Add mail filter action 'move to IMAP Folder'" to make it clear from the start. I've also upvoted your request, because despite my dislike for folders, I think people that rely on them should be able to have automated rules move their IMAP emails.
-
@wildente
Thank you for taking the suggestions into account. And for speed of responses. I tried to change the title of the topic. But I couldn't find the editing option. So far I enter the forum and I am not used to moving around the different options.
-
@holpemen I'll fix the title.
-
@holpemen said in Add mail filter action "move to IMAP Folder":
Thank you for taking the suggestions into account
Note that we are just users here, but the developers (in particular for mail) do go over the feature wishes. Just don't hold your breath, this might take a while...
-
@Ayespy
Thank you so much!
-
@wildente
It is understood. Thanks for the input and availability.
-
I'd like to be able to delete some messages automatically with filters by moving them to Trash folder, or to Spam, for example.
-
exchangeholdings
Is there not a 'move to folder' or "move to subfolder" filter in mail? Organizing mail into various folders is a must. I cannot believe this is not an option. Having been a tech for over 30 years, this has been, and still is the most utilized option available in other mail applications. Please add this powerful and overlooked feature.
-
yojimbo274064400
In their initial release Vivaldi's chosen methodology for filing messages is via Labels not Folders; it is hoped the latter will follow in a future release.
FYI: the following by @WildEnte maybe of interest, Thoughts & ramblings about sorting emails in folders | WildEnte
-
S_Paternotte Translator
As a long time user of (IMAP) folders, I subscribe to this request.
The MOVE TO menu currently displays the folders in a flattened manner, e.g.
- Archives.2020
- Archives.2021
- Companies.Apple
- Companies.Microsoft
- etc
For long time structured minds like mine this results into a very long list that is - frankly - flat unworkable.
Please enhance the MOVE TO menu to display the existing folders in a hierarchical manner. E.g.
- Archives
** 2020
** 2021
- Companies
** Apple
** Microsoft
- etc.
Also extend the MOVE TO menu with a search entry field allowing for quick search of a specific folder within the structure. So if I start typing "mic" it automatically finds the subfolder Microsoft within the folder Companies.
-
yojimbo274064400
@S_Paternotte, might this not be better raised as a new feature requested given it addresses shortcomings in the manual movement of messages rather than their automated movement (via filters)?
FWIW I suspect the current listing of folders is stopgap solution to provide the functionality now and at a later date will be implemented in a more familiar (hierarchical) form.
-
S_Paternotte Translator
@yojimbo274064400 Support for IMAP folders is quite outside the Vivaldi Mail paradigm. Quite frankly, I'm hesitant giving another cry in the desert and patiently awaiting what the future may bring.
-
paaljoachim
I will link to the thread that I made recently.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99894/automatically-sorting-mail-to-a-specific-folder?page=1
I also added a video.
Thank you for this thread!