Hello,

I using Gitlab to manage all the issues on all my projects and I added all the project as a RSS feeds. Currently I have dedicated entries for the main topics but I have also all the answer without any distinction (same title and no date).

So, I would like to see all my RSS news, organized as tree (based on the titles). If possible to improve this feature by customization of our RSS feeds with additionnal parameters/fields (as severity or date), it will be awesome.

Thanks. Regards,

Damien