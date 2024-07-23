Organize news and answers as Tree
-
Hello,
I using Gitlab to manage all the issues on all my projects and I added all the project as a RSS feeds. Currently I have dedicated entries for the main topics but I have also all the answer without any distinction (same title and no date).
So, I would like to see all my RSS news, organized as tree (based on the titles). If possible to improve this feature by customization of our RSS feeds with additionnal parameters/fields (as severity or date), it will be awesome.
Thanks. Regards,
Damien
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53302/folders-for-feeds Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Feeds