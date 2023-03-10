Folders for Feeds
Many other feed readers allow organising feeds into folders.
Would be nice to have this in vivaldi's new feed reader, too.
Features involved:
- Drag in and out of a folder, like bookmarks
- Right click on a folder to refresh / recheck all feeds within
- Renaming folders
Yes, please. This is the reason why i am not using the feed feature yet.
Agree.
This is the first thing I looked at when I saw the feature.
Yes, please. Make a way to organize the feeds.
I have 40+ feeds and the lack of organization makes them sort of unusable.
InoccentFrog
I'm actually very surprised that Feeds got released, even if a beta, without this at least. Especially when you start to specifically mention YouTube channels, how can we live in a world of chaos where YouTube feeds sit alongside news blog feeds? I'm sticking to Newsblur for now, but look forward to even this very basic feature being added.
This is a must have feature. Similar sorting like in the Feedbro extension would be nice.
if you mean, user-generated main directories and as many user-generated sub-directories we see fit, then i want that too. along side drag n drop re-arrangement to categorize as we like, it's the top must-have for a feed reader.
@lonm Yes, please!
I'm honestly surprised that RSS feature was even released without it. At this point in time, there is just no good reason to use Vivaldi's RSS instead of some RSS chrome plugin because of how bare bone Vivaldi's implementation is.
@tiritto the mail client was released in beta (=gather feedback) with integrated RSS, and users immediately asked to separate their RSS outside of mail. So the RSS panel was created to satisfy that need right away and now focus is on getting mail done.
Hope that makes it more understandable.
Edit: in the mail panel you make use of the general mail features like labeling for feeds which I find quite useful.
Tried the reader for the first time today.
Imported my feeds. Couldn't sort. Disabled it.
It has to have some folder, or better yet, tag grouping to be useful.
I really need folders for my feeds. It's getting really unorganized without them.
I would also like the option to only enable Feeds and have mail/calendar disabled.
Pesala Ambassador
@Galliard If you don't set up an email account or create a calendar, and hide the Panels, you can happily use Feeds without being bothered by mail or calendars. Unused features do not use resources.
Using Vivaldi feeds a lot ! And yes having folders for rss feeds would be a really nice and useful feature.
Good feature to add !
This is an absolute must! Not having these features make Vivaldi RSS uselss for me and without them I have had to stick to other software.
Yea, this is a deal breaker on Vivaldi as a whole. The tool imports OMPL files and throws away the OUTLINE. OMPL stands for Outline Process Markup Language. Dave wrote it to communicate hierarchy and ignoring that part of the standard is silly at best and dishonest at the core.
Will this feature be added? A lot of time has passed since the suggestion and it seems the general structure of RSS has not been touched... I understand there are tons of other suggestions and working on a browser that is growing in features and size is difficult, but i think these small implementations are the ones that users like the most as they improve a lot the daily use...
Thanks.
(By the way, still not using Vivaldi RSS but an addon like other users here... )
@Bettybop said:
Will this feature be added?
why shouldn't this feature be added? the question is when, and this question no one can answer
Just asking, because the feature list request is always full, manpower in vivaldi is limited and so everything takes longer. At the same time, I hope simpler requests can be satisfied sooner. Many other stuffs required by users need much more development. On forum this request started many months ago (not from me). Let's see.