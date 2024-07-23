Prior to introduction of workspaces, a session manager would allow you to restore a saved session by literally deleting current windows and tabs and restoring whatever was saved in a stored session entry.

Since the workspaces and session backup managers were introduced, it seems the session manager is not able to perform what I've just described above, but to add additional workspaces with their own tabs even if current Vivaldi session would have the same workspaces and (similar set of) tabs as the ones in the stored session entry. This creates duplicates of everything and managing is painful when you have dozens of them.

Thus, a request is to introduce a "nuclear option" (or whatever safer naming would be) where you can completely restore a saved session from scratch by removing whatever is in the current session of Vivaldi.