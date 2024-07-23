It's not super-surprising given the blowback from the "industry" - i.e. other trackers and advertisers - who still rely heavily on third-party cookies for tracking, and regulators who understood the "Privacy Sandbox" basically meant Google would be in complete control of all tracking and advertising.

And we can't have a tracking and advertising industry making billions of $$$ without the all-important Capitalist Competitive Incentive!

It's too bad though, I was kind hoping to not have to care about third-party cookies at all, and with Vivaldi disabling all the Privacy Sandbox anyway, it would be a big step up for default privacy - in Vivaldi at least