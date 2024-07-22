I've been using Vivaldi on my iPad, and I noticed that I can swipe left or right while pulling down to refresh to either open a new tab or close the current tab. This feature is really handy.

However, I couldn't find this feature on the Android version of Vivaldi. Could you consider adding it?

(Currently, all the new tab buttons are positioned on the right side, making it difficult to use with just my left hand. Having this swipe gesture would make it much more convenient.)