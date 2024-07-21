My start page is set up graphically, i.e. images that reflect the content. And each web site within these folders are also graphically. Below is a portion of my Start Page.



What I'm wondering is if it is/would be possible to paste those thumbnails to the images below the tabs on the tab bar. For ex, below is the Shopping Thumbnail for that folder



Below is the tab's thumbnail.



What's odd to me is that there is no consistently. For ex, Vivaldi Calendar, Start Page, etc are represented 'correctly' but, as you can see, that is not always the case.

Any thoughts, suggestions, comments or advice?