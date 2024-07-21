Apply Thumbnails to Tabs
My start page is set up graphically, i.e. images that reflect the content. And each web site within these folders are also graphically. Below is a portion of my Start Page.
What I'm wondering is if it is/would be possible to paste those thumbnails to the images below the tabs on the tab bar. For ex, below is the Shopping Thumbnail for that folder
Below is the tab's thumbnail.
What's odd to me is that there is no consistently. For ex, Vivaldi Calendar, Start Page, etc are represented 'correctly' but, as you can see, that is not always the case.
Any thoughts, suggestions, comments or advice?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@janrif This won't be possible, unless some kind soul is willing to write a JS mod for this.
You want me to move this into the Modifications forum (as it's not really related to Windows at all)?
Personally I think the tab previews are useless and ugly, so I use some CSS to hide them, while still keeping the pretty Vivaldi-UI hover text. I know how to read, I don't need an image to know what site a tab is
@Pathduck said in Apply Thumbnails to Tabs:
This won't be possible, unless some kind soul is willing to write a JS mod for this.
Thank you for your reply @Pathduck.
No matter your personal taste, the point was that this ability already exists under some circumstances but not in others. I, too, can read but that has no bearing on the question so I asked the question.
I think you are in a better position to decide whether this is worthy of consideration in the modifications forum. I'm sure they have more-than-enough requests like being able to check off multiple labels in the Mail module which has been around for months -- maybe even a year; I forget which.