Latest mail not showing
hornetster
Long time Vivaldi user, but:
Have just started using Mail.
Set up a Gmail account, imap, and most of my mail is showing, but, received a message 30 minutes ago, showing in All Mail, but not showing in the Inbox??
I'm confused...
Has not been read, at this point, still showing as unread, but not in the Inbox...
(This is under the Gmail account folder...)
Thanks.
@hornetster GMail uses a super non standard way of flagging emails, by not doing it. Instead of archiving email like everyone else, GMail seems to treat emails as Archived or not depending on whether or not they are in the inbox folder or not. Check the all messages - received view if you find your email there. I ignore the Gmail folder structure.