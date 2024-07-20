Hi, I have a mix of various issues that started happening for me only after a recent Windows/Vivaldi update.

Basically it uses about a Core's worth of usage doing nothing and when I try to open a Private window, it takes a very long time to show the UI. It takes the same amount of time to show a normal window as well, if launching Vivaldi from cold.

You can't really see a 100 % usage, because the thread scheduler probably makes the process jump across CPU cores, however Vivaldi uses around 15-20 % of resources, which it didn't before.

This has been going on for more than a day. Restarting Vivaldi or rebooting Windows does not help.

Is there something that I can try to fix this?

I've recorded the video what happens here: https://youtu.be/PkhJfKJhzDk

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3593)

EDIT: Reinstalling Vivaldi by itself didn't help. I had to delete all user data and then reinstall, which did help with this issue.

It's a very bad experience though, because all my customizations (custom menus, quick commands, etc.) are gone.