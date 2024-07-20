@JHolland What's wrong with simply hiding the panel with F4 (after removing the added panel) and just adding a bookmark to the bookmarks bar?

Then remove hide the panel toggle button and the hotkey F4 so you don't "accidentally" enable panels.

IMO the panels are one of Vivaldi's greatest features. I just toggle it with F4 or other hotkeys when I need it, otherwise it's not showing at all.

It's all a question of actually learning how to use a piece of software.

Other browsers have sidebars too, and if you add the extension there it will also be added.