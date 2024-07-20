Remove Panels
I do not want to use panels but it won't go away. I wanted to use the Gmail Checker Extension but it was added to that side panel and now I cannot get it to actually be usable on the browser. I hate that side panel, I have never used it and now suddenly I am being forced to do so
@JHolland Right‐click panel icon, click remove from toolbar.
Oh guess I didn't explain myself. I know how to make it not seen, what I need is allow my gmail button ON the browser to open mail. Now if I click it mail opens on the panel and then I have to click again to open the mail. I don't want to use panel to open my mail, I don't want to use the panel at all. I only want to be able to use the browser extension and Not as a "Panel Extension"
@JHolland You still can hide the extension button.
Some addons have a switch in their options if they have to be managed with the toolbar/popup or in the side panel (webpanel in vivaldi).
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/api/sidePanel
I know that, I have used this extension for years, however, I don't want to hide it I want to use it directly from the browser and not from panels.
I have decided to get rid of Vivaldi, it has suddenly begun to cause me numerous problems
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@JHolland What's wrong with simply hiding the panel with F4 (after removing the added panel) and just adding a bookmark to the bookmarks bar?
Then remove hide the panel toggle button and the hotkey F4 so you don't "accidentally" enable panels.
IMO the panels are one of Vivaldi's greatest features. I just toggle it with F4 or other hotkeys when I need it, otherwise it's not showing at all.
It's all a question of actually learning how to use a piece of software.
Other browsers have sidebars too, and if you add the extension there it will also be added.
I am not certain I understand what you mean. I didn't install another panel, I installed an extension. I did solve this however by uninstalling the Extension and then Re-Installing it. I do have to say however, that while you may like the side panel, I do not, on any browser. This doesn't make me wrong because I don't like it nor does it make you wrong because you do. It is just a matter of personal preference.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@JHolland What I meant is if you don't want to use panels, you can just hide them.
@Pathduck I knew what you meant and I have always known how to hide them. My problem was my extension installed only on the panel. I didn't want it there. But I have solved it by uninstalling it and then placing it on the browser itself. All is solved.