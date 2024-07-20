I just read about this feature from the blogging platform Ghost called "Internal Linking". https://ghost.org/changelog/internal-linking/

Below I have copied the description of the feature, and made minor edits, so we already have the marketing story ready :

"In the past, if you wanted to link to one of your old posts current or recent tabs you’d need to open a new tab, visit your website, track down the post switch to that tab or reopen it, copy the URL, and paste it back into the Ghost editor the editor of whatever email, calendar entry, note, Mastodon/forum/blog post, Confluence page or whatever else you are writing in Vivaldi.

You told us that was just too many steps, and too many tabs. (Agreed)

Now when you create a link in Ghost Vivaldi, you can search old posts current or recent tabs to link to right there in the editor. It works on pages, tags and authors, too.

No more context switches to interrupt your writing flow."

Edit: forgot to switch to the other tab, copy the URL, switch back here and paste the source of the above text