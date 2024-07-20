Internal linking - "add link to open/recent tab"
I just read about this feature from the blogging platform Ghost called "Internal Linking". https://ghost.org/changelog/internal-linking/
Below I have copied the description of the feature, and made minor edits, so we already have the marketing story ready :
"In the past, if you wanted to link to one of your
old postscurrent or recent tabs you’d need to open a new tab, visit your website, track down the postswitch to that tab or reopen it, copy the URL, and paste it back into the Ghost editorthe editor of whatever email, calendar entry, note, Mastodon/forum/blog post, Confluence page or whatever else you are writing in Vivaldi.
You told us that was just too many steps, and too many tabs. (Agreed)
Now when you create a link in
GhostVivaldi, you can search old postscurrent or recent tabs to link to right there in the editor. It works on pages, tags and authors, too.
No more context switches to interrupt your writing flow."
Edit: forgot to switch to the other tab, copy the URL, switch back here and paste the source of the above text
DoctorG Ambassador
@WildEnte I remember a old feature in Opera 12 (Presto engine) with linked tabs.
@DoctorG not the same, if I recall correctly, Opera Presto's linked tabs allowed you to keep one tab A open (for example a news site with many links), and the linked tab B would navigate to whatever link you clicked on in A, which didn't change.
The Ghost feature I referenced to is more like the linking function from Confluence editor, where upon entering "[" a list of your most recently seen Confluence pages opens, and the one I select has its link added in the editor. I use this all the time, but why should that work only within Confluence or Ghost?