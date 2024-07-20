last edited by Gneno

ok! Thank you @DoctorG

Let me explain where you should look on the .mp4

Where you see the ICON of the website in the "tab" is where the bug is happening.

So, look in the top left corner.

In short; The Favicon loads but switches to a loading bubble → O ← when you open a tab and it loads for a longer period of Time.

It doesn't happend with the Favicon-Spinner selected.

https://imgur.com/a/5FEV4W9

I tired to reproduce it, but its difficult to find a website that loads "slower"