Favicon rendering bug
Hi!
If you activate " New Tab from link opens in background "
And have the Favicon-indicator [✓] And you open a new tab, it shows two different loading indicators instead of "only" the Favicon.
Thought i'd report that as a bug.
@Gneno I am not able to reproduce it on 6.8 Stable and 6.9 Snapshot.
Can you create a screen recording for the tab area and upload here as GIF animation?
@DoctorG said in Favicon rendering bug:
@Gneno I am not able to reproduce it on 6.8 Stable and 6.9 Snapshot.
Can you create a screen recording for the tab area and upload here as GIF animation?
Hey @DoctorG ! I have a .mp4 file I recorded.. Where can I upload it?
@Gneno said in Favicon rendering bug:
Where can I upload it?
ok! Thank you @DoctorG
Let me explain where you should look on the .mp4
Where you see the ICON of the website in the "tab" is where the bug is happening.
So, look in the top left corner.
In short; The Favicon loads but switches to a loading bubble → O ← when you open a tab and it loads for a longer period of Time.
It doesn't happend with the Favicon-Spinner selected.
I tired to reproduce it, but its difficult to find a website that loads "slower"
@Gneno Which URL is this, can not see, the screen recording is so small.
@Gneno Sites which load longer show a white favicon (looks like a sheet), is it that what you mean?
@DoctorG I'm not sure what a "sheet" is or really what you do mean, but if I select the Favicon-indicator instead of let's say; Favicon-spinner or the top choice (I can't translate that to English)
The Favicon-indicator will start spinning when I enter "Whatever URL I want" and if the loading time is slow, a circle appears instead of the favicon-indicator inside the Icon that later shows the "Picture \ icon " of the website You visit.
@Gneno Can you tell if that happens in Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@Gneno Sorry for you, but i am not able to reproduce the issue you showed me in video and you described.
Perhaps that only happens on very slow connections.
Then you need to wait until an other user can reproduce it.
@DoctorG Yes, it is most definently when either the website in Question is slow, or if your connection is slow aswell. That's why its so difficult for me to try re-produce the issue.
Thank you for trying to help me with this "Bug \ Issue".
@Gneno said in Favicon rendering bug:
@DoctorG Thank you for trying to help me with this "Bug \ Issue".
I always try the best to help.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Sure, I can reproduce it, after clearing cache first.
You get the ugly "missing favicon" image while the page is loading.
It happens for the other settings too far as I can tell.
Something similar happens in Edge, also after clearing cache:
And Firefox:
Something with how the site loads its favicon I guess. And it's really slow so get noticed more. Vivaldi should simply drop showing the ugly "missing favicon" image and instead just keep it blank like the other browsers do.
Can't get it to occur in Chromium or Chrome, but then again they cache favicons aggressively and so don't actually clear them when cache is cleared (bad for privacy!)
A minor cosmetic issue if you ask me, not sure it's even worth a bug report?
Sometimes the favicon just completely gets lost, but that's probably another bug
TIP: If you want to get a site to load slower, just open developer tools, network tab, and set throttling to 3G.
@Gneno I see this on slow connection
1rst part when page is already cached, second part with slow loading
@Gneno Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Finally I contributed with something useful towards Vivaldi!
This is the code: VB-108180
Hopefully I did everything "correct", first bug-report ever..
@Gneno Thanks for report.