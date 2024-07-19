BUG: Downloading a second file on same tab requires refresh or it won't start
Hi,
I can only confirm that I've tested this bug on different Linux distros, plus Stable and Snapshot versions. I have not tested it on Windows or mac.
Basically, when I download a file on a tab, it downloads. When I try to download a second file on the same tab, it won't start. The only way to get it to start is to refresh the page, and then I can initiate the second download.
Tested it many times and it indeed is easily reproducible. The bugs been present for many weeks.
@iamstonecutter Hi, I can't reproduce that here, but I'm on Windows.
Here's a page I often use to test downloads:
https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/latest.html
I can easily start several downloads from there without having to refresh the page.
Do you have a specific url in mind where this happens?
Have you tested in other browsers?
Have you tested in a clean profile?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hi, Thanks for the prompt response.
I tried to download files on the link you provided and it is still happening.
A specific URL is irrelevant because it happens literally on any downloads on any website.
Yes, I use Floorp as a secondary browser, and the bug does not happen on there.
Yes, I have tested on a clean profile on a fresh OS install with Arch Linux.
This may just be isolated to Linux for whatever reason. My friend also uses Debian Stable and I asked him to try to see if it occurs for him as well, and he confirmed that it does indeed.
@iamstonecutter Well good, sounds like a reproducible bug then
We have plenty of Linux users here on the forum, so strange there's been no other similar reports.
I do find some older reports from Windows users that sounds very similar. Might be a very specific setting that causes it. But you said you tested on a clean profile so that's strange.
Maybe another Linux user on Debian/Arch can reproduce this.
Oh and also, please post your full OS and version info from Help > About.
My apologies. I misunderstood what you meant by “clean profile” considering, in another context of sync tabs issues I've had in the past, it meant to delete all vivaldi data and start fresh.
I just created a new profile, and it seems to work fine, considering all my extensions and settings are default. I'm not sure what this means and why a new profile works, but my current profile and even my friend's current profile reproduce the same issue.
What could it be?
@iamstonecutter Ok that's fine.
If it works in a clean profile it means there's some specific setting that's causing this to happen. Or it could be caused by an extension misbehaving, it's a very common cause. Possibly both you and your friend have the same extension?
It could also help if you in the clean profile tried to change your settings to reflect the ones in the "unclean" profile and see if you can get the issue to trigger, that would help a lot to reproduce any bug. Specifically the Download settings, but could in theory be any setting you've changed from default.
considering all my extensions and settings are default
This is a bit confusing to me, as a clean profile should not have any extensions at all.
Are you on the latest version?
6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Sorry, I meant no extensions and my settings are default on the clean profile.
On my existing profile I opened a private window with no extensions and the bug is still present so that certainly means it's a Vivaldi setting that is causing this. Wouldn't you agree?
@iamstonecutter said in BUG: Downloading a second file on same tab requires refresh or it won't start:
On my existing profile I opened a private window with no extensions and the bug is still present so that certainly means it's a Vivaldi setting that is causing this. Wouldn't you agree?
Not really. A private window still has all the settings from the parent profile.
It's also possible to run extensions in a private window, if allowed.
Also private windows behave very different to a regular window in terms of cache and networking stuff. It's not really a good test IMO.
A Guest window might be a better test - as it's a "clean" profile, but I believe only a clean, new profile is the only test that matters.
My advice, start with Disabling all extensions, close all open tabs and restart the browser. See if anything changes. Then if the problem goes away it's an extension, you just have to figure out which by trial and error.
Okay, so I went a step further.
Using my main profile, I disabled all extensions, cleared all browsing data and restarted the browser.
Tested a page with downloads and it's still happening.
Does that indicate it's a Vivaldi setting?
@iamstonecutter said in BUG: Downloading a second file on same tab requires refresh or it won't start:
Does that indicate it's a Vivaldi setting?
Could be a setting, that's the really tricky bit to figure out
What are your download settings and do they differ from the defaults?
Could in theory be "any" setting but that would be really strange.
If you were to be able to reproduce in the clean profile by trying to change some settings to what you have on the "unclean" profile it would help.
I know also there's an internal Chrome setting at
chrome://settings/downloadswhich is hidden and default set to Off. Users should not mess with this as it could cause problems:
I hope some other Linux users will show up and show their troubleshooting mettle
The only setting I change in the downloads is 'save files to default location without asking'.
That being said, I turned that setting on in a clean profile and the bug does not happen. Seems to be another setting that's unrelated to that section of settings.
I don't touch any hidden settings for fear of breaking things
@iamstonecutter Do you see anything in the Developer Tools (F12), either in the network log or the console when the downloads fail?
-
Console shows nothing.
Network shows this but won't download the additional clicks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@iamstonecutter
I gonna test that on Debian 12 KDE now. Wait
Works nice for me. Can download many ISOs after the other from Debian download page.
Does download work in a test profile?
Open Terminal (shell)
Run command
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIVALDI"
Do downloads now
-
I found the setting that's causing this bug to occur.
Setting 'automatic downloads' to 'block' is causing it.
My understanding is that this setting should only stop websites from auto starting downloads. In this context, it's doing that, but it's also preventing more than one download from occurring on the same page you are on.
I hope one of you can forward this bug to the devs so they can take a look and patch it.
@iamstonecutter Well done for figuring out the setting
Unfortunately, from testing this setting in other browsers, it seems this is a Chromium "quirk" - or "bug" I guess? Actually I would agree it's a bug, as like you say it's supposed to block multiple downloads starting automatically, which is not what's happening here.
I've tested in Chrome, Chromium, Opera and Edge and they behave the same way - after the first download the next is blocked. Here's Edge:
If there's a bug in Vivaldi, it's that the user is not warned this is what's happening, so they are left wondering why the download is not happening.
The best course of action would be for you to report this to the Chromium developers directly:
https://issues.chromium.org/issues
I guess you could report it the Vivaldi devs as well, I could even confirm it internally, with a note that the big problem is the missing warning dialog. But in the end this has to be fixed in Chromium code, not Vivaldi.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
-
Also for completeness I tested in various Vivaldi versions back to 4.0 (Chromium 91) and it's the same there. So this has been a "thing" in Chromium for a very long time.
I guess not a lot of users set this to "Blocked" or even know what the setting does to be honest.
Also I don't know why Vivaldi has "Allow/Ask/Block" as the setting in
chrome://settings/content/automaticDownloads
has only "Sites can ask" or "Don't allow..."
I guess if set to "Allow" in Vivaldi it will just skip asking...
Another thing is that Automatic Downloads will in any case only work if "Save files to default location..." is enabled. If disabled it will just fail and download only the first file. Vivaldi has never handled this very well
-
Good information.
I suspect reporting it to chromium devs won't achieve much because surely by now they are aware of it if it's been this way for as long as you highlighted. There must be a reason why they left it alone, or they just don't care, lol.
For now, I'll turn it back to 'allow' in Vivaldi, and I'll see how I feel about it after the weekend with regard to reporting it further.
Thanks!