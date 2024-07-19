RSS feed consuming a lot of CPU
-
javierperez
Hi, Today I tried the RSS feed feature to follow some news, but after that I noticed my CPU raised to up to 90% of usage, once I removed the feeds (and restarted vivaldi) the CPU went back to normal. Has anyone experienced something similar?
-
@javierperez Vivaldi version, OS version and processor, please...
-
@OakdaleFTL
Came here looking for a fix for high CPU use and disabling the RSS feed did go from 20-25% constant use to 0.1-5%. Deleting the one feed I had added the other day did not change anything but I had to go into settings and disable feeds there.
Updated today to 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) along with windows 10 to 19045.4651.
Sitting on a 5950x, currently in game mode.
Not sure if todays updating was at fault or if it was high before then too. Mainly thought my fans were going harder due to summer heat ramping up the past few days.
-
@sixess You're talking over my head! I have no idea what Mac you're talking about...
-
@OakdaleFTL
Woops did not notice it was in the macOS forum, just looked for recent posts about CPU usage. Still good to know it is not a mac exclusive issue.
-
@sixess Do you use something like this https://www.reddit.com/r/hackintosh/comments/18d3tlk/success_5950x_macos_sonoma/ ?
-
@OakdaleFTL No just a regular custom pc with windows 10 installed. Sorry for the confusion.
-
@sixess No problem, amigo. Have you tried the Windows forum? (And do you use a MacOS? There are many more savvy and more experienced than me hereabouts... )
-
@OakdaleFTL Not yet but OP did solve the main issue for me. Been tempted to make a hackingtosh, mainly for fun and suppose it could be helpful as my not so tech savvy mother is a mac user. Certainly will give the reddit thread you posted a read.
-
javierperez
@OakdaleFTL Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (arm64)
MacBook Pro 13-inch, M1, 2020
MacOS Sonoma Version 14.5 (23F79)
-
Anyone using older machines / older OSs still having this problem?