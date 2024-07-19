@OakdaleFTL

Came here looking for a fix for high CPU use and disabling the RSS feed did go from 20-25% constant use to 0.1-5%. Deleting the one feed I had added the other day did not change anything but I had to go into settings and disable feeds there.

Updated today to 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) along with windows 10 to 19045.4651.

Sitting on a 5950x, currently in game mode.

Not sure if todays updating was at fault or if it was high before then too. Mainly thought my fans were going harder due to summer heat ramping up the past few days.