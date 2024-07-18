Reddit in sidebar always shows cookie notice
I'm trying to have a reddit widget in my Vivaldi sidebar. But the cookie notice won't go away. If I open the page in a regular tab, the cookie notice doesn't appear. The cookie notice stays even when I open a post or navigate to a specific subreddit.
Does anyone know if it's possible to make this go away?
Ptitchat Translator
Ptitchat Translator
@Honumael Do You tried enable "easylist cookie" and "I don't Care about cookies" filters in the built in content blocker ? Go go settings - security and privacy. Scroll down to "ad and trackerblocker" and Click "manage sources". Check the box of the 2 anti cookie filters lists, wait and refresh the page. And the annoying cookie banner shouldn't appear.
Hope it helps !