Quick reply preview shows html tags
-
As the title says, quick replying an e-mail makes the preview show html tags:
A normal reply preview does not show those html tags and starts directly on the text.
Is this expected behavior?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro said in Quick reply preview shows html tags:
Is this expected behavior?
No.
Looks like a bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Bug reported as VB-108132