As the title says, when replying to an e-mail using the quick reply box no break lines are rendered. This is happening in the last stable version.

This happens at least when using the quick reply and while including quoted text.

When including quoted text the mail preview of send messages also shows html:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99561/quick-reply-preview-shows-html-tags

This severely limits quick replies unless all one wants e one liner replies.