quick reply does not include line breaks
As the title says, when replying to an e-mail using the quick reply box no break lines are rendered. This is happening in the last stable version.
This happens at least when using the quick reply and while including quoted text.
When including quoted text the mail preview of send messages also shows html:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99561/quick-reply-preview-shows-html-tags
This severely limits quick replies unless all one wants e one liner replies.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Durtro I am able to confirm the lack of Quick Reply line breaks on Linux. Thank you for bringing this to our attention and helping to make Vivaldi better. Bug report submitted: VB-113106.
As for HTML tags appearing in Quick Reply, I am not seeing that in current versions.