@BrianaDragon I'm sorry to hear that you are hurting, and please know that in no way did I want to imply with my comment about you being vague in your description off issues that you are handling anything incorrectly. Browsers and Email programs are complex, and I absolutely believe that Vivaldi is somehow letting you down. We are here to help and sort issues out.

We can get one topic solved: The five folders (Important, Newsletter, Notification, Shopping, Templates) are standard GMail folders. Vivaldi didn't create them, Vivaldi found them being set up on the GMail server. If they are empty or don't contain messages you care about, you can hide them and the messages they contain. In the mail panel, go to the 'All Accounts' section at the bottom, expand the GMail account and you'll find those five folders there. Right-click them one after another and choose 'unsubscribe'. This means the folders and messages they may contain are still there on the server, but Vivaldi ignores them. Vivaldi may ask if it should delete local copies of emails, (not sure, didn't test) but that won't delete mails on the server

Unsubscribed folders are shown with a pale grey color in the mail panel. If you don't want to see them at all, untick the checkbox "Show unsubscribed Mailboxes" in Settings - Mail - Panel (you can also search for the word 'unsubscribed' in the settings to get there quickly).

I don't know about the issue with Zoho Mail. I have looked for reports on the forum containing UIDPLUS, and also for posts about Zoho Mail, but I find nothing of help. UIDPLUS is an extension to client-server communication, seems like Vivaldi asks if Zoho supports the extension and Zoho says no. I doubt that this is in any way related to having Zoho open in a tab.

I don't have a Zoho account, but I looked at the instructions and it says there that IMAP access for clients must first be activated within Zoho. I assume you have already done that for downloading messages to Thunderbird, but please confirm that you have activated external IMAP access https://www.zoho.com/mail/help/imap-access.html?zredirect=f&lb=de&zsrc=bheader#EnableIMAP. You can also in Settings - Mail that the server settings Vivaldi uses are the ones Zoho needs. While you are at it, also see the same for live.com, because based on what I read about it, it should just work and we have no reported issues with live.com here on the forum that I know of.



Once you have an account set up, Vivaldi will download your emails and integrate them into its database. Depending on how many messages you have, this will take a while (there should be a status indicator popping up every now and then in the lower left).

You also mentioned that you just want to archive emails. I do not use an archive or any folders. I work in Unread: new emails come in, they show up in Unread. I read them, when I'm done I mark them as read, and they vanish from view. If I want to find them again, I go Received or All Messages, and I search. Simple as that, and extremely effective.

But if you want to archive messages, you can also do that. Go to Settings - Mail, scroll down a bit and make sure "Create Archive folder if missing" is activated. Pressing the "archive" button (in the same row of icons where you find reply/forward, ...) will mark messages as archived and move them to that IMAP folder.



Now let me still make two general remarks about Vivaldi Mail, and then I'll talk a bit about slight differences to Thunderbird you may find odd.

Firstly, compared to other email programs out there, Vivaldi Mail is very new (the release of version 1.0 is just two years back), and it's developed by a super small team. While the maturity level of Vivaldi Mail is absolutely good for productive use, there definitely are bugs here and there, mostly minor nuisances. The volunteer testers in the community try to figure those out, to generate easy to reproduce bug reports for the team, which helps them squash those pesky bugs.

Secondly, Vivaldi Mail has a somewhat different philosophy about email organization than most other mail apps. This isn't all that obvious because there are still great similarities, but the differences may seem surprising to you, adding to confusion. The unfortunate experience with the import process probably didn't help trusting whatever the program does.

I very strongly believe that this slightly different approach makes things easier and more productive at the same time. In a nutshell, stop thinking about emails as files that are sorted into folders, where they can be here or there, or a copy in both. Vivaldi mail shows and hides emails from view based on criteria. Sometimes this is exactly the same as if you think about folders, e.g. when 'Sent' shows all emails that you have sent. But there are some differences.

From Thunderbird you may already know Tags (which Vivaldi calls Labels). If you think about it, tags are different from folders, because an email can carry a number of tags and still be in just one specific folder. For Vivaldi, "has this tag" or "is in that folder" is just other criteria based on which emails are shown or hidden. This becomes apparent when you click on "Mailing Lists", which shows you all emails where the header indicates that it was sent to a mailing list you are subscribed to. Another one is the 'Custom Folder' view, which lists all emails that you have chosen to file away into a different place than the INBOX folder on the server. This is also why the 'Custom folders' category lists the same folders you see under GMail in the 'All accounts' section, and if other email accounts of yours also had their own special folder structure, those folders would show under 'Custom folders' too.

Note that "Received" and "All Messages" don't care about what folder an email is in. By default, they show them all. That's where the View filters (link to the great help entries) above the message list come into play. These are a little like quick filters in Thunderbird. View filters allow you to go to some view (like "Received"), and then you can go one level deeper into showing and hiding emails. For example, going back to emails in custom IMAP folders, you can choose to exclude emails in such folders from being listed in Received with the View filters. Similarly, you can toggle whether or not you want to hide or show messages you have archived.

Hope some of this gets you going.