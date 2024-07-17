Ads not blocked on youtube ;(
Most of the time, vivaldi blocks ads on youtube quite well. but every now and then the ads appear even though I have activated vivaldi's adblocker.
Can you fix it pls ? I use vivaldi on linux mint, deb version.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ptitchat said in Ads not blocked on youtube :
Can you fix it pls ?
Not fixable by Vivaldi.
Youtube is very often winning the race against blockers.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads-with-native-ad-blocker/
@DoctorG I just checked the filter lists and they hadn't been updated for a few hours. I updated them and didn't have any more ads (maybe that was that ?)
thanks anyway !
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ptitchat Ah, ok, then sometimes, if you see no blocking, you should manually update your lists.
Have you heard about uBlock Origin? It blocks ads on youtube.
@Stardust I don't see the point since the integrated blocker uses the filters (easylist) that ublock origin uses. It's the same thing, right?
Hi,
This has been already discussed on the provided Topic by DoctorG.
Please continue there.
