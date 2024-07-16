Clock display upon mouseover
-
I have the clock set to displaying seconds but not the date. When I mouseover the clock, it shows the following:
198, 16-07-2024 10:01
What is the "198, " and how do I get rid of it?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stgries No such 198 here on mouseover.
What is your version number?
What is your locale and Long date format?
Test in a private window.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
-
@stgries, I can't reproduce it. Look if you have activated an timer or brek
-
@stgries Just pointing out that July 16 is the 198 day in 2024. Might be something you setup in your System to display
-
@lfisk, I thought the same, but at least in the clock there isn't any setting to show the day of the year, apart of the date and hour in short or long format.
-
-
@Catweazle I'm using Linux, no way to test farther... but suspect there is something in Windows setup for Date and such that maybe the culprit
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@stgries Have you in Windows different Languages with special settings for date format?
Which language do you use in Vivaldi?
-
@lfisk, maybe, at least I don't know any settings in Windows which can change the behavior in the Vivaldi clock, the only it use is the general system time. I can think only of some CSS mods which can do this.
-
@Catweazle If I had Windows to play with... I'd check the settings in this area (you'll have to settle for screenshot, direct link was flagged as spam):
Would like to see the settings available in the "Long Date" drop-down...
-
In Windows there is no "Day of Year" format in date/time format.
Looks like a AI question nagged us.
-
@DoctorG They'll just have to wait for tomorrow. The mysterious 198 will likely be gone, replaced with 199
-
@Pesala Thanks for taking the time to respond. Here's what you asked about:
- OS: Win 11 Home 10.0.22631
- Vivaldi version number: 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- Locale: us-en
- long date format: 16 July 2024 would be: Tue, 16-07-2024.
I am attaching a screenshot of the issue.
-
@Catweazle Thanks for taking the time to respond but no, no alarm or timer was active at the time; I attached a screenshot of the issue to a response to @Pesala above.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@stgries But that is not a en-us date format!
Such is US
Windows language setting is what?
-
@lfisk Thanks for taking the time to respond. I never had this on my main Linux machine either (POP OS), but here on Windows it's a thing. I attached a screenshot of the issue to a response to @Pesala above and listed my locale and long date format there as well:
- OS: Win 11 Home 10.0.22631
- Vivaldi version number: 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- Locale: us-en
- long date format: 16 July 2024 would be: Tue, 16-07-2024.
-
@DoctorG No no, I know, that's why I said the locale is un-es, but then listed my customized long-date format (as it is shown in the Windows settings).
-
@stgries said in Clock display upon mouseover:
then listed my customized long-date format
I see, that is continental format.
Ah, and what does your format string look like in Windows settings?
-
@lfisk Thanks for taking the time to respond; here are the screenshots you asked about.
-
@DoctorG Yea, I have a US laptop but hail from Europe so I changed the date format to something more reasonable
Not sure what you mean by "format string", tho (sorry). All other settings should be us-en and I didn't change those settings.