Bookmark import totally broken
6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Issue is not fixed. I have my Vivaldi profile in another directory than \User.
When attempting to import from Firefox, no matter which directory I enter, Vivaldi goes to my \User\ directory which has nothing in it.
As for HTML, dialog instantly says Import Status finished although a 1gb bookmark file would take several seconds to fix.
This is amazing that Vivaldi engineers seem paralyzed for two months with this problem.
mib2berlin
@DannC
Hi, this was fixed in the latest snapshot from July 8.
[Importer] Cannot import from HTML Bookmarks file / Issues with multiple Firefox profiles (VB-107436)
This was reported to the bug tracker at 20/Jun/24.
I am not sure if it "fix" your issue with the non default install but HTML import should work now.
Is your Firefox profile not in \User too?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
That's all well and good but whomever told you that was incorrect. If you'll notice I have the latest Vivaldi build.
My situation is unchanged. My version will not import from Firefox nor HTML. It is still broken.
You must take into consideration that I have been able to import from Firefox for several years prior to a May of June update. Furthermore, I never keep my Firefox profile in its default directory. It is too vulnerable in the C: partition. Same with Vivaldi.
So that is irrelevant. The fact of the matter is that Vivaldi Import dialog box does not work. It can't read directories.
Vivaldi joins Microsoft and many other software companies with updates to hell. Import of bookmarks has been around for 20 years for all browsers. In fact, it's the first thing one does when switching to a new browser.
Cheers back atcha MIT
Thanks for replying
Dan
mib2berlin
@DannC
The latest snapshot is 6.9.3405.3, you are at latest stable 6.8.
Companies try to be innovative and call it milestone, snapshot or whatever but it actually means Beta build, sorry.
BrandonKalicharan
the way i moved over from waterfox, an extremely dated firefox clone, was to first move the profile manually into new firefox, then import firefox info into chrome, and then vivaldi into chrome. everything came over perfectly except the passwords which i used lastpass for
Hello Brandon. That's good. I'm happy for you. That you would go to so much trouble getting Vivaldi to work is commendable. But I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to cook up work-arounds to make up for Vivaldi software engineer's incompetence. Firefox is still my primary browser (has been for nearly 30 years) so I can uninstall Vivaldi with extreme prejudice anytime.
Hey, Brandon and mib. What do you recommend that I do to get Vivaldi to work correctly? I'm posting on the Vivaldi forum, that's getting me nowhere. Can I communicate directly with the programmers?
Importing bookmarks is one of the first things one does when installing a new browser. Why has Vivaldi updated to a situation where that simple procedure is broken?
DoctorG Ambassador
I was able to import large bookmarks after i select "Chose a different profile" and selected folder T:\Moz\Firefox\Profile\ .