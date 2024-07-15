@mib2berlin

That's all well and good but whomever told you that was incorrect. If you'll notice I have the latest Vivaldi build.

My situation is unchanged. My version will not import from Firefox nor HTML. It is still broken.

You must take into consideration that I have been able to import from Firefox for several years prior to a May of June update. Furthermore, I never keep my Firefox profile in its default directory. It is too vulnerable in the C: partition. Same with Vivaldi.

So that is irrelevant. The fact of the matter is that Vivaldi Import dialog box does not work. It can't read directories.

Vivaldi joins Microsoft and many other software companies with updates to hell. Import of bookmarks has been around for 20 years for all browsers. In fact, it's the first thing one does when switching to a new browser.

Cheers back atcha MIT

Thanks for replying

Dan