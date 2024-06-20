Sorry, seen a few posts on this and have been looking to as many solutions as I can find, but nothing I try will import my bookmarks directly from Firefox (or Waterfox) or an HTML file. I get the same result every time; an 'Imported from firefox' entry in the bookmark list with five basic Firefox bookmarks.

I am using Kubuntu 22.04. Fully patched. I just downloaded and started trying Vivladi a few days ago. I like what I see, except that I just can't get my bookmarks to import.

I've tried several browsers recently cause Firefox just tends to crash on me often and tired of it. I tried Waterfox, and it loads my HTML bookmark file ok, except it didn't recognize the folder structure. So I've cleaned that up and exported from there. I've also tried exporting from Konqueror and Firefox using it's json format. I get the same result each time as described above. I've also tried directly importing from each of Firefox's sessions, still same result. It's like Vivladi is just doing the same thing no matter what or where I tell it to read from.

I can open the bookmark file(s) directly into Vivaldi and it will show as a webpage and all the links look OK. I don't see any errors when doing this.

When I open the bookmark file into Kate, though, I get an error that the line size is too long, and I can tell it to increase the line size temporarily and then Kate handles it just fine. This is the only error that I can see might be causing an issue.

I read on another forum post that file size could be an issue, and one suggestion was to strip out the icons, which seem to be the cause of the lines being too long. I don't know how to do that though, so any suggestions on that I would be willing to try.

Any other ideas would be appreciated. Thanks.

EDIT: Forgot to mention that file sizes are roughly 250k - 500k, depending on the format.