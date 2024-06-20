Bookmarks Won't Import From HTML or Firefox
MDRMustang
Sorry, seen a few posts on this and have been looking to as many solutions as I can find, but nothing I try will import my bookmarks directly from Firefox (or Waterfox) or an HTML file. I get the same result every time; an 'Imported from firefox' entry in the bookmark list with five basic Firefox bookmarks.
I am using Kubuntu 22.04. Fully patched. I just downloaded and started trying Vivladi a few days ago. I like what I see, except that I just can't get my bookmarks to import.
I've tried several browsers recently cause Firefox just tends to crash on me often and tired of it. I tried Waterfox, and it loads my HTML bookmark file ok, except it didn't recognize the folder structure. So I've cleaned that up and exported from there. I've also tried exporting from Konqueror and Firefox using it's json format. I get the same result each time as described above. I've also tried directly importing from each of Firefox's sessions, still same result. It's like Vivladi is just doing the same thing no matter what or where I tell it to read from.
I can open the bookmark file(s) directly into Vivaldi and it will show as a webpage and all the links look OK. I don't see any errors when doing this.
When I open the bookmark file into Kate, though, I get an error that the line size is too long, and I can tell it to increase the line size temporarily and then Kate handles it just fine. This is the only error that I can see might be causing an issue.
I read on another forum post that file size could be an issue, and one suggestion was to strip out the icons, which seem to be the cause of the lines being too long. I don't know how to do that though, so any suggestions on that I would be willing to try.
Any other ideas would be appreciated. Thanks.
EDIT: Forgot to mention that file sizes are roughly 250k - 500k, depending on the format.
mib2berlin
@MDRMustang
Hi, I imported a 700K HTML file exported from Firefox into Vivaldi.
Did you import from the file menu > Import from Applications and Files > HTML?
I remember a bug importing from Firefox, are you on the latest Vivaldi 6.8 from today?
Oops, just downloaded last week, but my version is 6.7.3329.41.
And yes, I've tried multiple methods. But my main method is to open up the bookmarks tab. Then click "Import" on the top right. I select "Mozilla Firefox", use the default profile 1 and then leave the path alone, which as far as I can tell is the path Firefox is using for it's profiles.
When importing from HTML, I click the "Import" button, select the "Bookmark from HTML" option, open the file and select my HTML file. I have several.
All of these actions end up in the same result. An "imported from Firefox" entry in the bookmarks list (even if it's from another browser's HTML file), and there are five standard Firefox bookmarks in it, like Vivaldi started to create a new bookmark section, added stuff for Firefox, then crashed.
The status is always a green check mark saying it's done. I don't see any errors flash by, but it would be too quick anyway.
@MDRMustang I think you'll need to share your bookmarks file. Especially if you've done edits to it.
Just updated to 6.8. Same result. Either with HTML or trying Firefox import directly.
I'm not sure what you're referring too, @Pathduck. I export my bookmarks from my other browsers in HTML format. I'm not using sync features where sharing might be an issue, if I understand your comment.
@Pathduck said in Bookmarks Won't Import From HTML or Firefox:
@MDRMustang Especially if you've done edits to it.
Just to be clear, I haven't edited any of my html files directly. When I mentioned cleaning up some of the directories, that was through the Bookmark's Manager only.
mib2berlin
@MDRMustang
Can you import my file?
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qSCu3uqiK2rW8ryEBwRKVob5EaLbJe3A/view?usp=sharing
Nope. Same result. Here is a screenshot (I hope) of what happens every time. I get that imported from firefox entry.
@MDRMustang It's not supposed to say "Imported from Firefox" if you're importing a HTML file, it's supposed to say "Imported".
Only if you're choosing "Mozilla Firefox" in the Import dialog and not "Bookmarks HTML file"
@Pathduck said in Bookmarks Won't Import From HTML or Firefox:
@MDRMustang It's not supposed to say "Imported from Firefox" if you're importing a HTML file, it's supposed to say "Imported".
Only if you're choosing "Mozilla Firefox" in the Import dialog and not "Bookmarks HTML file"
Yeah, that would have been my guess too, but that's not what's happening. Every single time, no matter what option I chose.
@MDRMustang Make a screenshot of the Import dialog you're using.
I start here:
Then after clicking "Import from HTML", I get the HTML dialog, click "chose a file" and get the file selection screen. That is your file saved there,
"external bookmarks_firefox.html".
And then you can see in the bookmarks list the magical "Imported From Firefox" appears... again.
No matter what option I go through, I end up with the same result. Just for sanity's sake, all the dependencies did check when I installed 6.8 a little bit ago.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@MDRMustang I have no idea. It would be literally impossible to get those bookmarks you have from MIB2's bookmarks file as his is in German and does not have any of those bookmarks.
Here's how they look for me:
My next recourse would be to export Vivaldi's bookmarks as a backup in HTML format.
Then close Vivaldi, copy the files
Bookmarksand
Bookmarks.bakfrom your Vivaldi profile dir to a backup location.
Then delete the two above files.
Start Vivaldi, check bookmarks are completely empty.
Then import the FF one.
Then import your exported backup.
Worst case, imports still don't work - in that case restore the two bookmarks files while the browser is closed.
OR, if you're comfortable with sharing your Bookmarks - zip down the two files above, and share them somewhere for download. I suspect possibly your bookmarks file has become corruped. Or it's a theory at least.
-
I was able to import mib2berlin's HTML file without any issues
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-21-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
Processors: 2 × Intel Core i5-7500 CPU @ 3.40GHz
Memory: 3.8 GiB of RAM
@Pathduck - Let me work on that. I'll start Vivladi clean and see what happens. Not sure sending my bookmark files will mater as I'll get it working with your file first so I'm using something you know works. Then I'll worry about my files.
@DoctorG - My system specs are:
Kubuntu 22.04
KDE Plasma Version 5.24.7
KDE Frameworks 5.92.0
Qt Version 5.15.3
Kernel Version: 6.4.0-060400-generic (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
Processor: Intel i5-12400
Memory: 31.1 GiB RAM
Some definite differences. Maybe the main one being that I upgraded the kernel a while back. Not sure why KDE is so different as I install all the updates, so not sure why KDE isn't pushing more out. Might have something to do with it.
I'll start clean and let you know what happens.
@MDRMustang Perhaps your KDE file dialog is broken.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@MDRMustang I strongly doubt the OS, kernel or dependencies has any relation to this. The bookmarks.html file is standard everywhere, the bookmarks in Vivaldi is in standard JSON format. You could copy the Bookmarks file from Vivaldi to a Windows PC and it would work. The same goes for Firefox's places.sqlite.
Perhaps your KDE file dialog is broken.
That's actually a good theory - the user thinks they're selecting a different file, but they're just selecting the same file over and over again
-
Removed the Vivaldi directory from config and started vivaldi. Went through the first time script. When I got to the "Bring your favorites to Vivaldi" page, I selected Mozilla Firefox to try to import first and got an error to "Close Browser Before Importing". So I had to skip this step. Though it did say it imported them and turned the Firefox icon green. I continued... and everything seemed to go ok.
But, no imported bookmarks. I just get some default bookmarks from Vivaldi like Macy's and ebay and about 10 other online stores.
And I have a new, clean Vivaldi directory in .config.
And the results are still the same. Trying to import the HTML file did not work, and just gave me teh same o'l Firefox import links.
And I'm still stumped.
How would I test the KDE file dialog? It seemed to work. Got me all the way to selecting the file. Only issue was that once I selected the file, it didn't perform the correct action.
I have seen some strange issues with Dolphin, come to think of it, where it will save files in the top level of the directory tree and not the directory I have selected. Not sure if that is related, but could be always opening the top level directory... but I still don't know how the Open HTML File option could wrap itself back to Firefox Import option.
@MDRMustang said in Bookmarks Won't Import From HTML or Firefox:
When I got to the "Bring your favorites to Vivaldi" page, I selected Mozilla Firefox to try to import first and got an error to "Close Browser Before Importing"
Import browser data from Firefox is broken.
-
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
Thank you for your report. There does indeed seem to be several issues with the HTML file importer. I don’t have a workaround to suggest at the moment. This is being tracked as issue VB-107436.