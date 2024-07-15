I've been using Vivaldi as desktop browser and on my Android smartphone as well for a couple of years. Recently I've also started hosting my own instance of SearXNG and configured that as default search engine in the desktop browser.

Unfortunately, there is no option to add custom search engines in the mobile browser. But I realized, when activating sync, that even search engines will be made available in the mobile browser.

Well... that did sound good... but it isn't

Speed:

First of all syncing is really very slow - in fact the Android version does not sync at all unless I force the browser to stop and restart it. I don't know how long it will take to get changes synced without stopping and restarting the browser, but at least one hour after the change on the desktop nothing got synced to Android and vice versa.

I understand, that syncing can not be real time since many users have to be served at the same time. But at least within a few minutes would be nice or a button to request a manual sync.

Search engines:

The search engine got synced, but Vivaldi for Android seems not to support POST parameters. However using POST instead of GET is one of the big adavntages of SearXNG - you don't fill your browser history with search queries.

So to be able to use SearXNG in Vivaldi for Android I changed to configuration for SearXNG to use GET and not POST - this also worked there.

Speed dials:

Speed dial tabs are not synced in the order I have them arranged in the desktop but only in the order when they got synced. So when I create a new speed dial tab and change its position in the desktop browser, the tab will only show up at the end of the list in Vivaldo for Android and you also can not change the position of speed dial tabs there.

Edit: I found a workaround for the tab order - you can open the bookmarks in Vivaldi for Android and manually move the speed dial folders up and down in the list which will also change the order of the tabs. But nevertheless, the sort order should also be synced. Also there is no visual indication in the Android version that a bookmark folder is also used as speed dial tab.

Did I miss anything?