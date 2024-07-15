Add a button or menu item to manually trigger a sync
Sync between mobile and desktop seems to be quite slow and I usually end up using vivaldi://sync-internals and touch "TriggerGetUpdates" to force the sync to fetch changes.
It would be nice to have an "official" button for this or a menu item one could use to manually trigger sync updates.
Pesala Ambassador
@askaaron Please vote for the existing feature request: Button Sync Now.
I see - but this is not only for the desktop but for the mobile browser as well.
mib2berlin
@askaaron
You can do this with Vivaldi features on desktop yourself.
I flag this post for a moderator to move it to the mobile feature request section.
Cheers, mib
