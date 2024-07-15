Solved Is there a way to stop PIP videos being always on top?
It's a bit of a pain when a video relates to an application's UI and I can't occasionally view the UI maxed out because the video is always on top.
Hopefully I have not missed an obviously placed setting. I did look.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ljredux No, in all Chromium related browsers the PiP window is on top of all apps. There is no setting to change this.
@DoctorG Thank you. I can stop trying to find a solution now.
Edit: I use Autohotkey for various tasks, so I wrote this workaround for myself. I figured I'd post it here in case any other Vivaldi & AHK users here find it useful:
#Requires AutoHotkey v2.0 ; Press Ctrl+Alt+T to toggle 'Always on Top' status of Vivaldi's PIP window #HotIf ProcessExist("vivaldi.exe") ^!t:: { ; Get handles to Vivaldi's PIP window and the active Window pipWindow := WinExist("Picture in picture ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") activeWindow := WinExist("A") if (pipWindow) { ; Toggle AlwaysOnTop status of Vivaldi's PIP window WinSetAlwaysOnTop(-1, pipWindow) ; Ensure active Window stays on top when PIP window is not always on top. Bug requires pipWindow to receive focus first. if (activeWindow != pipWindow) { WinActivate(pipWindow) WinActivate(activeWindow) } } }
Seems to be working very well.
