Edit: I use Autohotkey for various tasks, so I wrote this workaround for myself. I figured I'd post it here in case any other Vivaldi & AHK users here find it useful:

#Requires AutoHotkey v2.0 ; Press Ctrl+Alt+T to toggle 'Always on Top' status of Vivaldi's PIP window #HotIf ProcessExist("vivaldi.exe") ^!t:: { ; Get handles to Vivaldi's PIP window and the active Window pipWindow := WinExist("Picture in picture ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") activeWindow := WinExist("A") if (pipWindow) { ; Toggle AlwaysOnTop status of Vivaldi's PIP window WinSetAlwaysOnTop(-1, pipWindow) ; Ensure active Window stays on top when PIP window is not always on top. Bug requires pipWindow to receive focus first. if (activeWindow != pipWindow) { WinActivate(pipWindow) WinActivate(activeWindow) } } }

Seems to be working very well.