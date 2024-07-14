Add 'Copy Without Parameters' Command to Chains and Mouse Gestures
-
Vivaldi has had the 'Copy Without Parameters' command available in the context menu for a while. For example, it is available in the context menu when right-clicking the URL in the addressbar.
But it does not seem to be accessible to various Vivaldi features. In particular, it is not an option when making a command chain or using a mouse gesture. Filtering the commands by copy only provides 'copy', 'copy all links' and 'copy selected to note'.
It would be nice to be able to use Vivaldi's features to create a shortcut to be able to sanitize URLs in the addressbar.
-
@ugly You can easily do this with a bookmarklet and these can be used in command chains. And command chains give you the ability to use it for mouse gestures, shortcuts, as button action, …