Vivaldi has had the 'Copy Without Parameters' command available in the context menu for a while. For example, it is available in the context menu when right-clicking the URL in the addressbar.

But it does not seem to be accessible to various Vivaldi features. In particular, it is not an option when making a command chain or using a mouse gesture. Filtering the commands by copy only provides 'copy', 'copy all links' and 'copy selected to note'.

It would be nice to be able to use Vivaldi's features to create a shortcut to be able to sanitize URLs in the addressbar.