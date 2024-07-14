Hello,

I am a new user of Vivaldi, I'm slowly converting after using for a long time Pale Moon, then Chrome and Brave. Vivaldi is very customizable and does a lot of what I need.

I have an issue though that, strangely enough, I did not encounter on any other browser.

I visit often this site

https://accessnoipa.mef.gov.it/nl/login?bmctx=6FE30C8F83C1BBC6D4557AB7801248E3&password=secure_string&contextType=external&max_authn_level=4&username=string&challenge_url=https%3A%2F%2Faccessnoipa.mef.gov.it%2Fnl%2Flogin&request_id=4027569500718131592&authn_try_count=0&locale=it_IT&resource_url=https%253A%252F%252Fnoipa.mef.gov.it%252Fgroup%252Fmypa%252Fhome

To log in, there is an authentication system: you have to click on "Entra con SPID" (the blue button), then click on the icon of the identity provider you use (in my case it's PosteID, see image)

Then, if everything works, you get this page (this is a screenshot from Brave)

On Vivaldi browser though, I almost always get this error page

close up of the error message



Occasionally, Vivaldi opens the right page, but it's very rare: 9 out of 10 it's the error message.

I'd like to know if it's something in my settings that causes this problem, or if for some reason this site doesn't work with Vivaldi, and I'll need to switch to other browsers to visit it.

Thanks