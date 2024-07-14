Site not working properly on Vivaldi browser
Hello,
I am a new user of Vivaldi, I'm slowly converting after using for a long time Pale Moon, then Chrome and Brave. Vivaldi is very customizable and does a lot of what I need.
I have an issue though that, strangely enough, I did not encounter on any other browser.
I visit often this site
https://accessnoipa.mef.gov.it/nl/login?bmctx=6FE30C8F83C1BBC6D4557AB7801248E3&password=secure_string&contextType=external&max_authn_level=4&username=string&challenge_url=https%3A%2F%2Faccessnoipa.mef.gov.it%2Fnl%2Flogin&request_id=4027569500718131592&authn_try_count=0&locale=it_IT&resource_url=https%253A%252F%252Fnoipa.mef.gov.it%252Fgroup%252Fmypa%252Fhome
To log in, there is an authentication system: you have to click on "Entra con SPID" (the blue button), then click on the icon of the identity provider you use (in my case it's PosteID, see image)
Then, if everything works, you get this page (this is a screenshot from Brave)
On Vivaldi browser though, I almost always get this error page
close up of the error message
Occasionally, Vivaldi opens the right page, but it's very rare: 9 out of 10 it's the error message.
I'd like to know if it's something in my settings that causes this problem, or if for some reason this site doesn't work with Vivaldi, and I'll need to switch to other browsers to visit it.
Thanks
@Moloch981 Disable any adblockers for the page, then it should work. At least I was able to reach the login system this way.
mib2berlin
@Moloch981
Hi, as I can see you have the Vivaldi ad blocker and uBlock running.
I would recommend to disable the internal ad blocker in Settings > Privacy and Security, running two at the same time often cause issues and may slowdown Vivaldi.
Welcome to the forum, mib
Thanks for the replies
I have tried disabling the default adblocker, didn't work. I re-enabled the adblocker and I turned off uBlock for that site only, didn't work. Disabled both adblockers, didn't work.
Now I have both adblockers back on, and it works! I'm afraid it won't last though.
It seems to be a bit random.
I will check again later, maybe try disabling other extensions.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Moloch981 Where did you get to that link from? I hope that's not a bookmark you have, as that could definitely explain it failing randomly. You should never bookmark such long urls with what looks like session IDs and request IDs.
Always bookmark and start at the main site.
When I tried your url here in Edge, Chrome and Firefox I got the exact same error message. So your url is the problem, not Vivaldi.
You need to give the exact steps to reproduce the problem starting from the main site page and where to click from there.
This is indeed a bookmark I have on my start page, because it's a site I visit quite often.
You could be right that the long URL could be the problem, this other one I copied from the main site page https://noipa.mef.gov.it/spa seems to work fine (for now? I'll check again later)
Alternatively, I could bookmark the main page (that is, https://noipa.mef.gov.it/cl/ ) and then go to the login page from there (link at the top right), could this solve my problem?
@Moloch981 Guessing... This link might work for you:
https://noipa.mef.gov.it/group/mypa/home
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Moloch981 The long url is definitely the problem. Just be careful when bookmarking login pages on complex sites. Make sure to check the url. Bookmark the main page and go from there.
It sucks that modern browsers hide the url from users to look "pretty". And users don't notice unless they actually check the url.
In Vivaldi you can turn off this crap to see the actual url in Settings > Address Bar.
If I go to the main page, click on "Accedi all'area riservata" I get the following url:
https://accessnoipa.mef.gov.it/nl/login?bmctx=6FE30C8F83C1BBC6D4557AB7801248E3&password=secure_string&contextType=external&max_authn_level=4&username=string&challenge_url=https%3A%2F%2Faccessnoipa.mef.gov.it%2Fnl%2Flogin&request_id=5288772386915739575&authn_try_count=0&locale=en_GB&resource_url=https%253A%252F%252Fnoipa.mef.gov.it%252Fspa
There's the
bmctxcode, there's
request_idand many more.
If I take that url and paste into Edge, then try the same, I get the exact same error page. Ergo, problem is not Vivaldi, problem is the url.
Noted, thank you everyone for your help
@Pathduck said in Site not working properly on Vivaldi browser:
If I take that url and paste into Edge, then try the same, I get the exact same error page. Ergo, problem is not Vivaldi, problem is the url.
Whilst I wouldn't claim to be any sort of expert, I'm not sure the logic of your conclusion is correct. From the other replies here the url is no doubt an issue BUT just because you get the same error in Edge doesn't mean a problem is not Vivaldi. I have a different problem with a dead bird here in Vivaldi, produces an error message in Edge. There's nothing wrong with the url (see my thread) both browsers use Chromium, ergo the problem is Chromium!! (as I don't get the problem in Palemoon or Firefox).
@ChrisAO123 If it’s a Chromium problem, then it should be reported to Chromium. The interesting reports for Vivaldi are Vivaldi related problems. And more generally, if a website has issues on Chromium (which is a majority of Android users, most widely used operating system), then it’s on the website to give their customers a seamless experience.
@luetage I'm not exactly sure what your point is!
If Vivaldi choose to use Chromium and there's a problem with it, then that's up to Vivaldi to resolve, not me.
-
@ChrisAO123 Yes and not. Of course you are not forced to report at chromium but vivaldi (same for other chromiums) won't change the chromium code, if it is their fault, and if is not reported the issue will stay.
Also, chromium team might questioning the fact Gecko/Firefox is "guessing" the correct url in this case.
Btw the "best url" to bookmark is always the home because the "current urls" are very rarely reliable (as said).
https://noipa.mef.gov.itwill redirected to
https://noipa.mef.gov.it/cl/
https://noipa.mef.gov.it/spafor private area which will be rerdirect to the "long url".
@Hadden89
Whilst this particular issue in this thread may be the url, my problem (see other thread) seems to be Chromium.