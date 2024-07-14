Passwords?
-
Ludvivaldi
Is it possible to set passwords to be filled in automatically from other applications such as Google passwords and others? Can passwords be downloaded to Vivaldi from other applications?
Je možné nastavení aby se hesla vyplňovala automaticky z jiných aplikací jako například Google hesla a další?
Lze stáhnout hesla do Vivaldi z jiných aplikací?
modedit: please use English in international forum
-
@Ludvivaldi Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@Ludvivaldi Please in English in international support forum.
-
Is it possible to set passwords to be filled in automatically from other applications such as Google passwords and others? Can passwords be downloaded to Vivaldi from other applications?
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Forum
-
@Ludvivaldi First sentence: No.
Second sentence: You can import from Google Chrome the logins/passwords.
https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-344/
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_Passwords
-
Hello and thanks for the tutorial.
-
@Ludvivaldi You are welcome.
Did import had worked nice for you?
-
@DoctorG
Good day. Unfortunately, no. The import was successful, but filling in passwords does not work. I only see bookmarks and history. Thank you Ludek
-
@Ludvivaldi Do you see passwords in this Vivaldi page chrome://password-manager/passwords ?
-
@DoctorG
Yes.
-
@Ludvivaldi And in Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords?
I tested now, in my Vivaldi they appear in chrome://password-manager/passwords but not in Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords
-
@DoctorG
No. Only passwords that I saved in Vivaldi myself.
-
@DoctorG
I installed this extension - Saved Passwords Chrome Extension from the Chrome store and somehow it works.
-
An other way could be to get password from Chrome to Vivaldi:
Start Chrome
In Chrome open
chrome://password-manager/settings
Section "Export Passwords"
Hit "Save" button
Save CSV file in a safe place (it is human readable text file)
Start Vivaldi
In Vivaldi open
chrome://password-manager/settings
Section "Import Passwords"
Hit "Select file" button
Select previously saved CSV file
That works and shows passwords in Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords.
-
Yes, it worked. Thank you Ludek
-
@Ludvivaldi Nice to hear
-
@DoctorG ¨
Thank you and have a nice day. Ludek