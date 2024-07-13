Hello just installed Vivaldi browser. I was looking for a fix for this one but can't find anything other than changing the system trackpad gesture type. My issue is that when side scrolling through google sheets, the two finger swipe left or right causes the page to go Forward or Backward. This isn't the case for other browsers and I've also tested two finger scrolling on Microsoft Excel on the web but it's working fine. From what I've tested so far this only does it to Google Sheets.

I was hoping if this could be fixed eventually since I use the trackpad all the time and I don't want to change the system gesture since I'm used to three finger dragging. I also can't find any browser extension that can help with this.

Image shows that when dragging two fingers from right to left, it goes Forward as seen on the arrow at the right side. It also goes Backward when doing the opposite.