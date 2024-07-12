@edwardp

Security through obscurity is always a bad idea. Any encryption in Vivaldi is based on Chromium which is open-source and can be examined by anyone, which is a good thing.

https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/security/faq.md#Does-the-Password-Manager-store-my-passwords-encrypted-on-disk

Basically, Chromium core handles any encryption in Vivaldi, just like other similar browsers (Chrome, Edge, Opera++). There's tons of information out there for anyone willing to do a little bit of web searching (and lots of people complaining about losing their passwords because they changed their OS user - in ALL browsers...)

And there are no "encrypted files" - the relevant values stored in database tables are encrypted, not the files themselves.

From what I know, it's the following but there might be more.

Passwords: Stored in Login Data (SQLite)

(SQLite) Cookies: Stored in Network\Cookies (SQLite) - possibly different location on Linux.

(SQLite) - possibly different location on Linux. Extension Data: No idea where this is stored, there's Extension Cookies (SQLite) and several extension-related folders with black-box LDB files.

(SQLite) and several extension-related folders with black-box LDB files. Credit Cards: If user has saved them, they are in Web Data (SQLite)

For passwords/cookies only the value of the cookie itself is encrypted.

For cookies, if they're unable to be decrypted they will be deleted from the DB on launch. For passwords, they will not be removed so the Login Data file will end up with duplicates for the same site.

For Extension data, again I don't know much. I assume some extensions store some "sensitive" data but not all extension data is encrypted.

For Vivaldi-specific Mail/Feeds/Calendar the passwords are stored where the others are (Login Data). Except for oAuth where the token is stored in Preferences (JSON).

Of special note is the value encrypted_key in Local State (User Data folder). This value is also used to encrypt the data, in addition to the OS key/token.

Note: I'm not actually sure if the Local State encrypted_key value is a Windows-only thing or not. I guess you Linux folks will just have to see for yourself.

https://www.alertra.com/blog/decrypting-browser-passwords-other-secrets

Basically, if you don't store passwords in Vivaldi, and don't mind losing cookies (site logins), don't use extensions that use encrypted data and don't have stored CC's it might work to simply use the same profile. And don't complicate things by using Mail 'cause I have no idea if that transfers and I've never tested it.

Obviously doing this is a not supported configuration and if you run into problems, well - No Rights Given Or Implied.

My advice would be just go ahead and test, rinse and repeat. Use Snapshot profiles for testing to not lose "important" data (then again you don't store passwords so... and cookies ain't important data.)