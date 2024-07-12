I useOneTab extension with Vivaldi.

When I click on the OneTab icon, it harvests all tabs from all WorkSpaces, instead of harvesting tabs only from the current workSpace.

I sent a mail to the developers, and they have replied that they are unable to make OneTab compatible with Vivaldi, because Vivaldi's API does not provide that control: All tabs from all WorkSpaces appear as a single list to any extension.

Is it possible to change the API so that any extension can see which tab belongs to which WorkSpace?

Or, probably this API exists but remains unknown to extension developers...