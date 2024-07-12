OneTab cannot handle WorkSpaces because Vivaldi does not offer that API
-
I useOneTab extension with Vivaldi.
When I click on the OneTab icon, it harvests all tabs from all WorkSpaces, instead of harvesting tabs only from the current workSpace.
I sent a mail to the developers, and they have replied that they are unable to make OneTab compatible with Vivaldi, because Vivaldi's API does not provide that control: All tabs from all WorkSpaces appear as a single list to any extension.
Is it possible to change the API so that any extension can see which tab belongs to which WorkSpace?
Or, probably this API exists but remains unknown to extension developers...
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raindrops1 said in OneTab cannot handle WorkSpaces because Vivaldi does not offer that API:
Is it possible to change the API so that any extension can see which tab belongs to which WorkSpace?
No.
There was no need to expose workspaces to extensions in the past.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raindrops1 said in OneTab cannot handle WorkSpaces because Vivaldi does not offer that API:
possible to change the API so that any extension can see which tab belongs to which WorkSpace
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
Thanks!
I have registered a freture request there.
-
barbudo2005
You can have a kind of OneTab list in Vivaldi:
Pinned tabs
Tabs and Tab stacks
Workspaces
Closed tabs
Many options are available:
In a special button:
-
Hi
Thanks for helping. But I could not understand your reply.
I looked in the Tools > Settings > Appearance* menu. But I do not see any special button there.
Neither do I see any lists that you mentioned.
Secondly, how can I use that to mimic what OneTab does?
I want to save selected tabs, and restore them.
Could you please show me step by step?
Thanks in advance!
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Secondly, how can I use that to mimic what OneTab does?
You can't.
It is a "only" a complete list of ALL you have:
Pinned tabs
Tabs
Tab stacks
Closed tabs
Workspaces
Sessions
Windows