It would be nice/useful to have tiled tabs colourised/tinted slightly as there is no hint what tabs are tiled together (only the selected tab is visible as it is the active tab). Where there are multple different tiled tabs - then the colour/tint should be different for each tiled selection to differentiate between "tiled groups" as well as standard non-tiled tabs.

Another thing along those lines would maybe be the ability to colourise/tint tabs manually as well as a sort of way for a user to group related topics (without tiling). Perhaps using tags or something along those lines. I understand there are tab stacks, but often times a stack is a collection of tabs revolving around a "main theme".

Let's say you are arranging an office outing - the outing being the tab stack, but there might be open tabs relating to food and others relating to venues. Food tabs can be tagged/coloured differently from venue tabs.

Something simple, not unnecessarily complex.

Just giving my suggestions/ideas here, not expecting things exactly as mentioned, or even at all. The first point (paragraph) is really the reason for this post.