Built-in translator (Lingvanex) has no English option. Using French (my 2nd language) or any other language crashes the video display. So I leave it as the default language (Spanish in this example). This behaviour started about a week ago (early July ’24). Have been running without problems prior.

My system is legacy Vivaldi v5.3.xxxx. Older hardware MacOS 10.13.6 which doesn’t support v6.1+.

Brought it up to Lingvanex support. They forward to taking up the matter with Vivaldi. Typical shovelling…

I suspect (mind you I’m not in any way an IT person) Lingvanex updated their API for the newer Chrome version without taking into account the legacy version of Vivaldi. That’s to say they wrote over the code rather than forking the 5.3.xxxx version.

I’m new at this forum. Hoping some moderator will look into the problem and request Lingvanex to fork a 5.3.xxxx version. I don’t have any auto-updates in my system. So I presume the extension is fetched whenever I re-boot Vivaldi.

Or there may be a working version somewhere in a repository?

