Lingvanex (auto-translator) broken
-
Built-in translator (Lingvanex) has no English option. Using French (my 2nd language) or any other language crashes the video display. So I leave it as the default language (Spanish in this example). This behaviour started about a week ago (early July ’24). Have been running without problems prior.
My system is legacy Vivaldi v5.3.xxxx. Older hardware MacOS 10.13.6 which doesn’t support v6.1+.
Brought it up to Lingvanex support. They forward to taking up the matter with Vivaldi. Typical shovelling…
I suspect (mind you I’m not in any way an IT person) Lingvanex updated their API for the newer Chrome version without taking into account the legacy version of Vivaldi. That’s to say they wrote over the code rather than forking the 5.3.xxxx version.
I’m new at this forum. Hoping some moderator will look into the problem and request Lingvanex to fork a 5.3.xxxx version. I don’t have any auto-updates in my system. So I presume the extension is fetched whenever I re-boot Vivaldi.
Or there may be a working version somewhere in a repository?
Screenshots:
-
@SidneyStratton I opened a french news page and there is an option to translate to English. Moderators cannot contact Lingvanex, only someone from the Vivaldi team can. Lingvanex is not an extension, Vivaldi runs a version of the software on its own servers.
edit: I tested your example page too now, it automatically asks to translate to English. Translating to French from the dropdown works too. No idea how to reproduce your issue.
-
@luetage Much info there. How does one get in touch with the Vivaldi Team?
Did you try with version 5.3? Just so tried a French newspaper clip and the English is not available.
-
@SidneyStratton Vivaldi is on 6.8. Update your instance.
edit: Just noticed you can’t update. I don’t know whether your issue is related to the Vivaldi version, but if it is there is nothing Vivaldi can do for you, they won’t push an update to an old version of the browser.
-
Of course, Vivaldi won't update a prior version. But they should look into a forked version. As I stated, I can't upgrade my computer to MacOS 10.15.xx to install Vivaldi v6.8
How do I get in touch with the Vivaldi Team?
-
-
Yes, I went through the many pages but can't get a dialogue page – i.e. a chat or mail page.
-
@SidneyStratton That’s because you have a problem that Vivaldi won’t solve. They won’t create a fork for you personally to support your outdated operating system. Vivaldi is bound to the Chromium system requirements, which is currently 10.15. If you insist on talking to someone from the team directly, this could be arranged, then they can tell you that they won’t do it.
-
Surely I'm not the only one running on legacy hardware. I'm giving it a shot anyway. This post may incite others to request such.
Many thanks for looking into my query. Your info is invaluable. Unfortunately, you were misled about the version. Quite true the system is outdated (just so checked and some 6 years old). You put some effort into my plight and is appreciated. I'll have to accept the fact of broken apps as time progresses (and it hadn't occurred to me that much had passed).
-
@SidneyStratton As I see it you have four options
- do nothing, stay on outdated operating system and browser, live with the potential security risks
- upgrade your hardware
- dual boot Linux on this computer for the time being. It supports hardware far longer than macOS. This is what I would opt for
- stay on outdated operating system and switch to a browser still providing updates for 10.13. Seamonkey is the only one I could find ☛ https://www.seamonkey-project.org/doc/system-requirements
-
@luetage I concluded that the site(s) use a newer Chromium version. Lingvanex cannot parse the text info. It would have been some workaround, perhaps not sustainable for Team Vivaldi to have it behave.
As I noted to Vivaldi, I'll live with it. Not a dealbreaker for now.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
As @luetage has already recommended, I can only speak in favour of a nice Linux distribution on your Apple device.
If you do it as a dual boot, you won't want to go back to macOS very soon.