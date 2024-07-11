I've been trying out Vivaldi Browser and found a few problems with my external password manager, 1Password. I installed its extension and I want to use it to autofill all of my passwords instead of the built-in Vivaldi password manager.

The problems I found relate to websites running in the small sidebar containers that you can configure to run in Vivaldi.

I don't know if this is a problem with Vivaldi or 1Password, but I want to report it somewhere.

I added Fastmail in the sidebar in this manner, but the problems are the same with any webpage running inside a sidebar panel. The problems arise when I try to login using 1Password inside this panel.

When you're on a login page with the 1Password extension, it shows a little icon inside the textboxes, and when you click that, it opens the autofill options. Initially, the extension is locked and you have to enter the master password to unlock it from the extension icon in the main browser window. However, unlocking the extension there doesn't register inside the panel. The input fields still say "please unlock the extension". I have to refresh the panel to make it recognize that the extension has been unlocked.

After refreshing, it shows the autofill options, but when I click on one of the autofill entries, nothing happens. The password is not filled out.

Is there a general problem with extensions in panels that would prevent such a thing from working? I know the browser-internal password manager can auto-fill inside the panels no problem.