Hello,

I use Outlook under https://outlook.office.com in Vivalid. I did enable the browser notification for calendar events under "Settings" -> "General" -> "Notifications" -> "Calendar". I did receive the test notification when enabling it.

But when there is an event actually happening, I do not receive any desktop notifications (just the bling sound is played).

For other website it also does work, just the one from Outlook don't show up.

The fun thing is, with the site open in Firefox, it often does work. If I get the notification from Firefox, I also get the same notification from Vivaldi (where outlook is also still open). If I then close Firefox again, no notifications from Vivaldi are sent any more.

Any Idea what can be done to fix this?

Thank you!