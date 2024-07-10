Switching Workspaces on multiple windows bug
kingsteved
Setup: Multiple workspaces, multiple windows.
Bug: Switching between workspaces in one window opens a tab in the workspace of the previously accessed window.
Caveat: Only does it once per workspace in a given window, until I switch windows and change a workspace there.
Detailed Steps to Reproduce:
Workspaces named A, B, C and D. Two windows, one on left monitor and one on right monitor. Left monitor is inactive and has workspace D open. Right monitor is the currently active window.
In right window, when I click from workspace A to workspace B the following happens: On left window in workspace D, a blank tab appears and then in right window workspace B opens. This will happen again when I switch to workspace C, but when I switch to workspace A again, it doesn't open a tab.
However, if I go to left window and move its workspace from D to C, a new tab opens on right window. And if I go back to right window now, and switch workspaces, it once again opens a new tab (in left) for each workspace.
If I have three windows open, this only occurs between the active window and the previously window where I last changed workspaces (though I haven't experimented too far with the behaviour there.)
Final notes:
I hope someone can follow this, and surely I'm not the only one experiencing this (but because it's weird to describe, I wasn't able to search and find anything about it.) It only started recently, I want to say with the last feature update. I think I commented on the Vivaldi Blog comments about it but again, I couldn't find where I wrote about it - not sure if maybe I didn't hit submit!
@kingsteved I cannot reproduce. Make sure to recreate on a fresh profile, just enable workspaces, create four of them and create the needed tabs. If it still happens, it’s probably a multiple monitor issue. In this case the bug would be something along the lines of “Additional tab created when switching workspace on second monitor.”
@kingsteved I know exactly of the bug you're describing here, as I had reported it about a month ago. The good news is that this has already been fixed in the snapshot branch, specifically in snapshot 3392.10.
Though if you're in the stable branch, you'll have to wait for that fix to make it there.