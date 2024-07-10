Setup: Multiple workspaces, multiple windows.

Bug: Switching between workspaces in one window opens a tab in the workspace of the previously accessed window.

Caveat: Only does it once per workspace in a given window, until I switch windows and change a workspace there.

Detailed Steps to Reproduce:

Workspaces named A, B, C and D. Two windows, one on left monitor and one on right monitor. Left monitor is inactive and has workspace D open. Right monitor is the currently active window.

In right window, when I click from workspace A to workspace B the following happens: On left window in workspace D, a blank tab appears and then in right window workspace B opens. This will happen again when I switch to workspace C, but when I switch to workspace A again, it doesn't open a tab.

However, if I go to left window and move its workspace from D to C, a new tab opens on right window. And if I go back to right window now, and switch workspaces, it once again opens a new tab (in left) for each workspace.

If I have three windows open, this only occurs between the active window and the previously window where I last changed workspaces (though I haven't experimented too far with the behaviour there.)

Final notes:

I hope someone can follow this, and surely I'm not the only one experiencing this (but because it's weird to describe, I wasn't able to search and find anything about it.) It only started recently, I want to say with the last feature update. I think I commented on the Vivaldi Blog comments about it but again, I couldn't find where I wrote about it - not sure if maybe I didn't hit submit!