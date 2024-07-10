Solved How to make css work in Notes?
Hi, how do I make css work in notes? I'm trying to color a specific word. Or is this not available (yet)?
@luetage said in How to make css work in Notes?:
@jrkl75 Notes support markdown, therefore you can use inline HTML. Try this:
# hi <span style="color:red">this is red</span>
@Zalex108 This is not a browser modification, it’s built in functionality. This topic should be moved back.
Thanks!!!!
Oh, for people that don't know; you can use HEX values.
Example:
<span style="color:#6699ff">this is not red</span>
Here's a nice and simple colorpicker: https://www.w3schools.com/colors/colors_picker.asp