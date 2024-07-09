last edited by

I have KeePassXC and Vivaldi on Fedora but for some reason the extension cannot connect to a DB.

DB is unlocked and KeePassXC is running

Browser integration is turned on and Vivaldi is allowed (as well as Chrome, Chromium, ... just for testing)

The extension keeps logging that it can't establish a connection, and if I hit the "Connect" button nothing happens

I've the same setup on MacOS and it is working flawless.

Any helps or tips are appreciated!

I've found https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51643/keepassxc-browser-extension-cannot-connect-database but its not helpful.