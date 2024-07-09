KeePassXC Extension cannot connect to db
I have KeePassXC and Vivaldi on Fedora but for some reason the extension cannot connect to a DB.
- DB is unlocked and KeePassXC is running
- Browser integration is turned on and Vivaldi is allowed (as well as Chrome, Chromium, ... just for testing)
- The extension keeps logging that it can't establish a connection, and if I hit the "Connect" button nothing happens
I've the same setup on MacOS and it is working flawless.
Any helps or tips are appreciated!
I've found https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51643/keepassxc-browser-extension-cannot-connect-database but its not helpful.
@kevingimbel I have the same setup as you and keepassxc database connects and even auto‐fill works. Which extension are you using and what version? I assume you’re not using flatpak.
I am using flatpak, is that an issue? I've used the Fedora App Store to install Vivaldi.
Versions are:
Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.46 KeePassXC: 2.7.9 KeePassXC-Browser Version: 1.9.1.1
OS
Fedora: Fedora Linux 40 (Workstation Edition) x86_64 Host: MacBookPro15,2 1.0 Kernel: 6.9.7-200.t2.fc40.x86_64
This is the error I see in the extension
@kevingimbel Yes, that should be it. Flatpaks are sandboxed, you have to edit the permissions to get it to work probably. Try Flatseal ☛ https://flathub.org/apps/com.github.tchx84.Flatseal
If you are on a normal desktop, I would suggest installing the regular rpm version. No point in running Vivaldi in a flatpak if not absolutely needed, you will run into issues. Moreover Vivaldi flatpak is still not officially supported.
Thank you! I'll try and report back when I'm on my Fedora machine again.
@luetage works! Thank you so much!
Flatpak and its sandboxing was the culprit. I removed both KeePassXC and Vivaldi and re-installed them without Flatpak and now the integration is working perfectly!