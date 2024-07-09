Unable to print in Vivaldi
timofthefaintinggoats
Based on other posts I've read, this seems like it's been a problem for years. When I select Print from the File menu (or Ctrl-P), the print dialogue/print preview window opens with the nothing in the Print Preview section save for the text "Print preview failed". And, the option to Save the file as PDF is disabled; all you can do at this point is to cancel. The function works fine in the Edge browser (and probably any other browser I might want to test).
Is there anything that can be, or is being, done to fix this?
@timofthefaintinggoats It’s not broken for everyone, I can print just fine. Both to PDF or directly to the printer using the system print dialog link. The question is why it’s broken for some and what it depends on. When you right click this page and select print, do you get the preview?
Pesala Ambassador
@timofthefaintinggoats For me, it works in the latest Stable build, but not in the Snapshot.
@timofthefaintinggoats I have the same problem, started a week or so ago, I think with the latest update. I'm on 6.9.3405.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I was using --disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC
on load, but I removed that and the problem persists.
Print works in chrome and elsewhere on my desktop, but I cannot do anything with it on Vivaldi other than cancel as I think you noted. Very frustrating. Otherwise Vivaldi is almost flawless. I have used it for years.
....UPDATE! I was using "--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC" and had the problem. Took it out and still had the printin problem. Now I have put it back in and the printing problem has been resolved! Weird, but at least it works now.