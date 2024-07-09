I've noticed that some websites don't add ad elements within the page itself but instead trigger one of the following scenarios when clicking a link:

(1). A new tab is opened with an ad page (as shown in the image below; apologies, I tried setting the options to English but couldn't change the interface. However, you should be able to recognize that this is a blocked ad page).

(2). A new tab opens the correct link, and the original tab redirects to the ad page mentioned in (1).

Although the ads are blocked, this situation is still a bit annoying. Could a feature be developed to automatically close the tab when a blocked ad page is detected?

This request might have some imperfections. If anyone has similar ideas but other solutions, I hope you can join the discussion.

By the way, even if the vivaldi team doesn't plan to implement this feature, does anyone know of any plugins or Tampermonkey scripts that could achieve a similar functionality?