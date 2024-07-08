Often at the end of my workday I'll have dozens of open tabs on my Mac, and I want to review them all from my iPhone or iPad and close the ones I don't need

Is there any way to close a tab on a synced device? For example, let's say I have a tab open on my Mac — is there any way to close that tab from my iPhone?

In Safari, I can long-press on a remote tab on my iPhone and that gives me a context menu, one selection of which is "close tab." That doesn't seem to be the case in Vivaldi.

I have device syncing activated across two Macs, an iPhone and an iPad.